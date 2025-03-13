Cheltenham Festival criticised after horse dies on ‘lethal’ racecourse
Springwell Bay fell heavily during the Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap on day three at Cheltenham
Cheltenham Festival has been criticised by animal rights campaigners after the death of racehorse Springwell Bay on Thursday.
Springwell Bay suffered a heavy fall in the Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap, and was attended to by veterinary professionals on the course.
A statement from Cheltenham read: “In our second race of the day, Springwell Bay ... sadly sustained a fatal injury. Our heartfelt condolences are with his connections.”
Speaking on ITV, presenter Ed Chamberlain said: “There will be a sad postscript to the race I'm afraid because I have been handed a note to say that Springwell Bay, who took a nasty fall and was immediately tended to by the veterinary professionals, sadly sustained a fatal injury.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the connections of Springwell Bay. That is a sad finish to the race that was won by Caldwell Potter.”
It was the 77th death of a horse at Cheltenham since 2000, according to Animal Aid, which dubbed the event “one of the most dangerous racecourses in the world for a horse to set foot upon”.
Organisers introduced new foam-padded hurdles to the Prestbury Park course this year in an effort to make jumping safer for horses and jockeys. The Jockey Club said the padded hurdles reduce the chances of falls by around 11 per cent.
But campaigners say the sport does not do enough to protect its horses.
Animal Aid campaigns manager Nina Copleston-Hawkens said: “Here we are again – yet one more innocent life lost – whilst the industry cries crocodile tears and proclaim falsehoods about ‘welfare’ and ‘truly caring for the horses’.
“Make no mistake, any industry which profits of the exploitation and death of innocent animals is working on borrowed time – and Animal Aid will ensure that horse racing is consigned to the history books where it belongs.”
