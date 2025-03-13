Cheltenham Festival criticised after horse dies on ‘lethal’ racecourse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cheltenham Festival has been criticised by animal rights campaigners after the death of racehorse Springwell Bay on Thursday.

Springwell Bay suffered a heavy fall in the Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap, and was attended to by veterinary professionals on the course.

A statement from Cheltenham read: “In our second race of the day, Springwell Bay ... sadly sustained a fatal injury. Our heartfelt condolences are with his connections.”

Speaking on ITV, presenter Ed Chamberlain said: “There will be a sad postscript to the race I'm afraid because I have been handed a note to say that Springwell Bay, who took a nasty fall and was immediately tended to by the veterinary professionals, sadly sustained a fatal injury.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the connections of Springwell Bay. That is a sad finish to the race that was won by Caldwell Potter.”

open image in gallery ( David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA Wire )

It was the 77th death of a horse at Cheltenham since 2000, according to Animal Aid, which dubbed the event “one of the most dangerous racecourses in the world for a horse to set foot upon”.

Organisers introduced new foam-padded hurdles to the Prestbury Park course this year in an effort to make jumping safer for horses and jockeys. The Jockey Club said the padded hurdles reduce the chances of falls by around 11 per cent.

But campaigners say the sport does not do enough to protect its horses.

Animal Aid campaigns manager Nina Copleston-Hawkens said: “Here we are again – yet one more innocent life lost – whilst the industry cries crocodile tears and proclaim falsehoods about ‘welfare’ and ‘truly caring for the horses’.

“Make no mistake, any industry which profits of the exploitation and death of innocent animals is working on borrowed time – and Animal Aid will ensure that horse racing is consigned to the history books where it belongs.”