Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Cheltenham Festival is back as hundreds of thousands of fans descend on the iconic Gloucestershire racecourse for one of the sport’s biggest weeks of the year.

The Met Office has forecast overcast conditions, grey clouds and light showers on Gold Cup day of the Festival. Heavy snow fell on Wednesday with a hailstone shower pouring down on Thursday.

The racing shedule has not yet been disrupte and that should remain the case this afternoon though the showers could affect the conditions of the turf making it a slower day for the horse than previously in the week.

The festival runs from Tuesday 11 March to Friday 14 March and fans can look forward to 28 compelling races across the four days. Racing begins at 1.20pm GMT and the final race of the day is at 5.20pm, though fans pack in after the gates open daily at 10.30am.

The weather can be crucial to the chances with punters studying the going days and hours out from each race. If the course is heavy, then expect a real test of the horse’s stamina, though the forecast currently suggests a quicker track due to a dry spell just before and throughout the festival.

Apart from Wednesday’s surprise snow, the forecast generally looks good for the rest of the week: the BBC shows a gentle breeze once the sleet clears on day two, before sunny intervals and a gentle breeze on day three and day four for the Gold Cup.

Most outlets suggest a mostly dry week, though Accuweather forecasts an afternoon shower in spots on Wednesday, a couple of morning showers on Thursday and a stray morning shower on Friday

It could be a chilly week on the ground, with temperatures ranging from seven to nine degrees celsius throughout the week.

Apple weather suggests a 50 per cent chance of rain on Wednesday, meaning the ground could soften as we approach Gold Cup day on Friday. The going at Cheltenham is currently good to soft, good in places, while the top loop in front of the stands currently has soft ground.

Check out the latest Cheltenham odds before considering your bets where you’ll find the best prices from betting sites and free bet offers to claim during the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.