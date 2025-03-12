Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Cheltenham Festival is back as hundreds of thousands of fans descend on the iconic Gloucestershire racecourse for one of the sport’s biggest weeks of the year but a shock flurry of snow on Wednesday morning could disrupt plans.

The Met Office had forecast sleet until 10am on Day 2 of the Festival but instead, heavy snow blanketed large parts of the Cheltenham area and Gloucestershire as a whole.

Snow is obviously far from ideal for horses, trainers or racegoers but, according to forecasts, the snow is expected to ease at around 10am and today’s racing shouldn’t be disrupted.

open image in gallery Snow surprisingly hit Cheltenham on Wednesday morning ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

open image in gallery Horses on the gallops were riding through the snow ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

The Met Office wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Don't be surprised if you see some wet snow in some of the showers today. A temporary slight covering is possible on the grass and cars, as seen recently here in Cheltenham.”

Meanwhile, the Gloucestershire highways agency warned those travelling to Style Wednesday at Cheltenham to stay safe and keep warm. It said: "We appear to have some snow this morning! If you’re heading out please be careful and if you’re off to Cheltenham Festival wrap up warm."

The Gold Cup takes the headlines att Cheltenham but four action-packed days will see the very best of British and Irish racing as runners and riders battle it out for glory, though Willie Mullins will hope to repeat a dominant 2024, which saw him claim the big one with Galopin Des Champs for a second successive year.

It ensured the iconic Irish trainer went home with nine winners for the week, as well as bringing up the historic mark of 100 Cheltenham Festival winners over his career.

The festival runs from Tuesday 11 March to Friday 14 March and fans can look forward to 28 compelling races across the four days. Racing begins at 1.20pm GMT and the final race of the day is at 5.20pm, though fans pack in after the gates open daily at 10.30am.

The weather can be crucial to the chances with punters studying the going days and hours out from each race. If the course is heavy, then expect a real test of the horse’s stamina, though the forecast currently suggests a quicker track due to a dry spell just before and throughout the festival.

Apart from Wednesday’s surprise snow, the forecast generally looks good for the rest of the week: the BBC shows a gentle breeze once the sleet clears on day two, before sunny intervals and a gentle breeze on day three and day four for the Gold Cup.

Most outlets suggest a mostly dry week, though Accuweather forecasts an afternoon shower in spots on Wednesday, a couple of morning showers on Thursday and a stray morning shower on Friday

It could be a chilly week on the ground, with temperatures ranging from seven to nine degrees celsius throughout the week.

Apple weather suggests a 50 per cent chance of rain on Wednesday, meaning the ground could soften as we approach Gold Cup day on Friday. The going at Cheltenham is currently good to soft, good in places, while the top loop in front of the stands currently has soft ground.

