2025 Cheltenham Gold Cup Odds & Betting Guide

The 2025 Cheltenham Gold Cup could be a notable chapter in the race’s illustrious history if Galopin Des Champs can follow in the hoofprints of Best Mate and become the second horse in the 21st century to claim three successive wins.

In truth, a decisive win from the reigning champion is little more than the prestigious race deserves, although there have been astonishing results in the past, not least when Norton’s Coin, trained by Welsh dairy farmer Sirrel Griffiths, produced one of the all-time sporting shocks when landing the 1990 renewal at staggering odds of 100/1.

Cheltenham Gold Cup 2025 Betting Overview – The Main Contenders

Galopin Des Champs – The Horse to Beat?

The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old is an immovable force over fences, winning all 11 of his completed starts away from Punchestown.

He really should have completed the perfect dozen in last year’s Gold Cup, but a dramatic fall in the 2022 Turners Novices’ Chase robbed him of an unblemished Cheltenham Festival record.

However, it has been business as usual for the champ this term as he has routinely landed the Savills Chase and Irish Gold Cup (completing a hat-trick) to arrive at Cheltenham one of the hottest favourites of the 2025 Festival.

In truth, is it difficult to envisage defeat for one of the best chasers Ireland has produced in decades. Galopin Des Champs is tactically extremely versatile, goes on any ground and boasts the perfect blend of speed and stamina.

He is also blessed with a perfect temperament for the big occasion, in short he is the complete package and understandable strongly fancied by punters and pundits alike.

Key rivals – Who Can Challenge The Gold Cup favourite?

Eight runners will oppose Galopin Des Champs, but missing from that list is Fact To File, who was seen as one of the leading contenders for the Gold Cup, only for him to be rerouted to the Ryanir Chase, which he won comfortably.

Grand National favourite Inothewayurthinkin has been supplemented and has the staying power to test Galopin Des Champs. However, Banbridge looks the classiest of the Gold Cup contenders and The King George VI Chase winner could thrive in dry conditions.

It is unlikely he will take his chance on any ground softer than good to soft given his stamina is far from confirmed over the three-and-a-quarter miles of the Gold Cup.

However, he did confirm that three miles is well within his remit with a strong staying performance at Kempton on Boxing Day and he boasts plenty of latent speed having been campaigned over distances shorter than the Gold Cup trip for the entirety of his 11-race chasing career.

Last year’s soft ground in the Ryanair Chase contributed to a 75-length defeat, but trainer Joseph O’Brien has got his wish for a dry week and minimal watering before Gold Cup day.

Each-Way Pick for Cheltenham Gold Cup 2025

As discussed Banbridge is the most likely danger to Galopin Des Champs, but could pay to look beyond the obvious for the best each-way Gold Cup pick.

The likes of Corbetts Cross, winner of last season’s National Hunt Chase, could fit that criteria as his stamina is assured given he bolted up over 3m4f on heavy ground at the Festival 12 months ago.

He hasn’t been seen to true effect this term as yet, but he enjoyed a nice prep for the Gold Cup when runner-up to Ascot specialist Pic D’orhy over an inadequate trip in the middle of February.

At the age of eight, Corbetts Cross is reaching his prime and, if he can find an early rhythm at his fences, he could be frame material and a good vehicle for those Cheltenham free bets granted some cut in the ground.

The Real Whacker has seen a bit of support and the three-time winner at Cheltenham, including a Festival victory in the 2023 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, is as short as 25/1 in places. However, he was well beaten in last year’s Gold Cup and has found Banbridge too hot to handle in the King George last December.

Gold Cup Trends (since 2000)

Four of the last five favourites have obliged

No winners were aged 10 years or over

Only Native River wore any sort of headgear

Only two winners had completed more than 13 previous chase starts, none more than 20.

Only two winners failed to finish 1st or 2nd last time out

Only two winners had failed to already win that season

All were already Grade 1 winners

Only two winners were bigger than 10/1 in the betting

Cheltenham Gold Cup Past Winners (Last 10 Years)

Year Horse Jockey Trainer Time 2024 Galopin Des Champs Paul Townend Willie Mullins 7:05.14 2023 Galopin Des Champs Paul Townend Willie Mullins 6:45.46 2022 A Plus Tard Rachael Blackmore Henry De Bromhead 6:41.75 2021 Minella Indo Jack Kennedy Henry De Bromhead 6:45.35 2020 Al Boum Photo Paul Townend Willie Mullins 6:50.38 2019 Al Boum Photo Paul Townend Willie Mullins 6:39.06 2018 Native River Richard Johnson Colin Tizzard 7:02.60 2017 Sizing John Robbie Power Jessica Harrington 6:36.10 2016 Don Cossack Bryan Cooper Gordon Elliott 6:35.00 2015 Coneygree Nico de Boinville Mark Bradstock 6:42.50 2014 Lord Windermere Davy Russell Jim Culloty 6:43.88

