What time is the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Cheltenham Festival concludes on Friday after what has been a thrilling week of racing but it’s now time for the Gold Cup.

It was all about Rachael Blackmore 12 months ago on A Plus Tard and the Irishwoman has given an update on the horse ahead of its bid to defend the title.

LIVE! Follow all the action from Cheltenham on Gold Cup day

There’s time for one more packed race card including seven exciting races to showcase the finest in the sport in the Cotswolds, including the highly-anticipated Gold Cup.

Here is all the information about the Cheltenham Gold Cup:

When is the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?

The 2023 Cheltenham Festival started on Tuesday 14 March and runs until Friday 17 March. There are seven races each day, beginning from 1.30pm GMT and concluding at 5.30pm.

Cheltenham Festival race schedule

Four days, 28 races and action aplenty - here’s the full schedule for Cheltenham in 2023 (All times GMT)

Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 17

Triumph Hurdle Jump - 1.30pm

Country Handicap Hurdle - 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2.50pm

Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase - 3.30pm

Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase - 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase - 4.50pm

Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5.30pm

How to watch the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the best action on ITV, with live coverage on the channel on each of the four days. Registered users can watch online via ITVX.

What are the odds for the Gold Cup (3.30pm, Friday 17 March)?