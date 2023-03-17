What time is the Cheltenham Gold Cup?
Rachael Blackmore will go for glory once more as ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’ concludes with the Gold Cup headlining Friday’s action
The Cheltenham Festival concludes on Friday after what has been a thrilling week of racing but it’s now time for the Gold Cup.
It was all about Rachael Blackmore 12 months ago on A Plus Tard and the Irishwoman has given an update on the horse ahead of its bid to defend the title.
LIVE! Follow all the action from Cheltenham on Gold Cup day
There’s time for one more packed race card including seven exciting races to showcase the finest in the sport in the Cotswolds, including the highly-anticipated Gold Cup.
Here is all the information about the Cheltenham Gold Cup:
When is the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?
The 2023 Cheltenham Festival started on Tuesday 14 March and runs until Friday 17 March. There are seven races each day, beginning from 1.30pm GMT and concluding at 5.30pm.
Cheltenham Festival race schedule
Four days, 28 races and action aplenty - here’s the full schedule for Cheltenham in 2023 (All times GMT)
Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 17
- Triumph Hurdle Jump - 1.30pm
- Country Handicap Hurdle - 2.10pm
- Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2.50pm
- Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase - 3.30pm
- Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase - 4.10pm
- Mares’ Chase - 4.50pm
- Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5.30pm
How to watch the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the best action on ITV, with live coverage on the channel on each of the four days. Registered users can watch online via ITVX.
What are the odds for the Gold Cup (3.30pm, Friday 17 March)?
- Galopin Des Champs 5/4
- A Plus Tard 4/1
- Bravemansgame 13/2
- Noble Yeats, Stattler 14/1
- Minella Indo, 16/1
- Conflated, Protektorat 18/1
- Ahoy Senor 22/1
- Royale Pagaille, Sounds Russian 40/1
- Hewick 50/1
- Eldorado Allen 125/1
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies