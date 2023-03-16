Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Results, winners and latest updates
Day 2 schedule, racecard and all the action as Cheltenham 2023 continues
The Cheltenham Festival is back for 2023 with a thrilling week of racing lined up in the Cotswolds for what is known as ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’, as racegoers descend on the iconic course.
The Champion Hurdle and the Gold Cup bookend the four-day meeting as perhaps the two highest-profile Grade 1 races, with Constitution Hill triumphing in the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday, showing his class to win at a canter after starting as the overwhelming, heavily-backed favourite.
Meanwhile, Rachael Blackmore returns to Cheltenham looking to create more history after an astounding win to retain the Gold Cup in 2022 –a victory that helped the Irish trainers triumph handily over their British counterparts to easily land the prestigious Prestbury Cup, with a mighty 18 wins compared to just 10 for the home horses.
The festival provides a massive £274m boost to the local economy, a study from the University of Gloucestershire has found, and while organisers will be hoping the rain holds off, it promises to be an exciting week of racing regardless.
Follow all the Day 2 action from Cheltenham below:
Who won at Cheltenham today?
Cheltenham Festival is underway at Prestbury Park this week as 28 races across four days lure hundreds of thousands of punters to the racecourse.
Tuesday opened with Champion Day with Nicky Henderson’s unbeaten Constitution Hill and Honeysuckle enjoying superb races.
Wednesday saw an equally entertaining Ladies Day as Energumene and Delta Work were among the big-name winners, while St Patrick’s Day falls on Thursday, before the Festival’s big climax with the Gold Cup on Friday
With a wet week in store according to the latest Cheltenham forecast, British trainers will hope to get one over their Irish counterparts after a heavy beating to their Irish counterparts last year, conceding the Prestbury Cup 12 months ago with just 10 wins compared to 18 Irish victories.
The full race results from Cheltenham Festival 2023 will be updated below:
Cheltenham Festival
The big wins of the day go to Delta Work and Energumene who regained the titles they won last year but the story of the day goes to teenager John Gleeson who rode A Dream To Share to victory in the Champion Bumper.
The Cheltenham Festival returns tomorrow and we’ll have all the updates, tips and expert opinions to bring you then.
A Dream To Share wins the Champion Bumper
What a feeling for 18-year-old John Gleeson who rides his first winner at Cheltenham!
Stewards Enquiry result
The stewards have looked at the incident in the Champion Bumper and there’s no changes to the final result.
Cheltenham Festival Day Two result
A wet and windy day at Cheltenham comes to a close but it was another glorious day of horse racing - especially for some former champions.
Energumene takes the headlines after retaining his Queen Mother Champion Chase crown with a dominant 10-length win. Here are the full results:
13:30 - Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle - Impaire Et Passe 5/2
14:10- Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase - The Real Whacker 8/1
14:50 - Coral Cup Hurdle (Handicap Hurdle Race) - Langer Dan 9/1
15:30 - Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase - Energumene 6/5 Fav
16:10 - Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase - Delta Work 11/10 Fav
16:50 - Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase - Maskada 22/1
17:30 - Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Standard Open NH Flat Race) - A Dream To Share 7/2
A Dream To Share wins Champion Bumper
No, the winning horse A Dream To Share isn’t affected by the steward’s enquiry.
What a final race for Day Two, the youngest jockey and the oldest trainer in the race combining there for a fairtyale success in the Bumper.
18-year-old John Gleeson having his first Festival ride for 86-year-old trainer John Kiely.
Stewards Enquiry
There’s a steward’s enquiry over the end of the Champion Bumper after four horses collided with each other. The winner A Dream To Share shouldn’t be affected though.
Champion Bumper result
1 A Dream To Share - 7/2
2 Fact To File - 16/5
3 Captain Teague - 40/1
4 Lecky Watson - 80/1
A Dream To Share wins the Champion Bumper!
A Dream To Share comes through to win the Champion Bumper, what a result!
17.30 - Champion Bumper
Western Diego, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, is making a push and gets to the front. A Dream To Share is chasing though.
Into the final furlong.
