Day 3 schedule, racecard and all the action as Cheltenham 2023 continues
The Cheltenham Festival is back for 2023 with a thrilling week of racing lined up in the Cotswolds for what is known as ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’, as racegoers descend on the iconic course.
The Champion Hurdle and the Gold Cup bookend the four-day meeting as perhaps the two highest-profile Grade 1 races, with Constitution Hill triumphing in the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday, showing his class to win at a canter after starting as the overwhelming, heavily-backed favourite.
Meanwhile, Rachael Blackmore returns to Cheltenham looking to create more history after an astounding win to retain the Gold Cup in 2022 –a victory that helped the Irish trainers triumph handily over their British counterparts to easily land the prestigious Prestbury Cup, with a mighty 18 wins compared to just 10 for the home horses.
The festival provides a massive £274m boost to the local economy, a study from the University of Gloucestershire has found, and while organisers will be hoping the rain holds off, it promises to be an exciting week of racing regardless.
1.30 - Turners Novices Chase latest odds
Mighty Potter 8/11
Appreciate It 3/1
Stage Star 8/1
Balco Coastal 16/1
James Du Berlais 28/1
Notlongtillmay 33/1
Unexpected Party 125/1
1.30 - Turners Novices Chase
Mighty Potter is the favourite going into the opening event on Day 3 with Gordon Elliott fans not deterred after stablemate Gerri Colombe finished second yesterday.
Appreciate It is arguably the best contender but he’s been lightly-raced since his devastating 24-length success in the 2021 Supreme Novice Hurdle though is likely to be suited by the step up to this trip.
Banbridge’s 10-length second behind El Fabiolo in February was boosted when the winner followed up in Tuesday’s Arkle.
Balco Coastal could prove to be the best of the Brits, having finished close behind Gerri Colombe at Sandown in February, but this looks to be Mighty Potter’s to lose.
Can Shishkin win at Cheltenham?
Shishkin returns to Cheltenham this afternoon with something to prove. Can he live up to his favourites tag?
Trainer Nicky Henderson thinks so.
Shishkin is a red hot favourite
Everyone seems to be backing Shishkin in the 2.50pm Ryanair Chase. Here’s what the experts had to say:
Oli Bell: “[On Shishkin]: Really impressed in the Ascot chase and looks to be really at home over this trip.”
Alex Hammond’: “[On Shishkin]: Looked right back to his best when upped in trip in the Ascot Chase.”
Ruby Walsh: “This race is just about Shishkin, it’s as simple as that.”
Update non-runners list
Here’s the most recent list of non-runners at the festival today from the BHA stewards:
How to watch Cheltenham today
Cheltenham Festival 2023 kicked off on Tuesday and the biggest event on the racing calendar. has delivered some thrilling action already.
Prestbury Park still has two more days of action-packed days of racing, including some exciting horses and tips from the experts as we enter Day 3.
Rachael Blackmore steered Honeysuckle to a fairytale and highly emotional victory in the Mares’ Hurdle on Day 1, on her final career start for Henry de Bromhead, before Energumene and Delta Work were among the big-name winners on Day 2 and there is plenty of exciting racing on Thursday’s packed race card.
Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Cheltenham Festival:
What channel is Cheltenham on today?
‘World’s most expensive’ pint of Guinness goes on sale at Cheltenham
Cheltenham Festival fans will be able to drink the “world’s most expensive” pint of Guinness.
While racing enthusiasts digest all the latest tips for Day 3, they can enjoy a different drink after online bookmaker Fitzdares launched a blend of the Irish stout and sparkling wine that will cost drinkers £20 a pint.
“Club Black Velvet” will mix the thick black beer equally with English fizz, with Fitzdares’ chief executive claiming he had concocted the beverage to celebrate the new post-brexit deal for Northern Ireland, agreed at Windsor in late February.
William Woodhams also hopes that the high-cost libation may stop quaffers complaining about the price of a regular pint of Guinness.
Price of Guinness at Cheltenham revealed
Market movers from Oddschecker
The main Thursday market movers are:
Gold Tweet in the Stayers’ Hurdle moves from 11/1 – 4/1
Marvel De Cerisy in the Plate Handicap Chase moves from 25/1 – 10/1
Magical Zoe in the Mares’ Novice Hurdle moves from 9/1 – 13/2
Lot Of Joy also in the Mares Novices Hurdle moves from 6/1 – 4/1
Appreciate It in the Turners Novice Chase moves from 10/3 – 5/2
Cheltenham Festival tips today: Experts on best bets and 11 horses to watch on Day 3
Cheltenham Festival continues Thursday on Day 3 in what has been a thrilling week of racing.
After a glorious ride from Energumene to win the Champion Chase again for Brighton owner Tony Bloom, look out for another packed race card including seven exciting races to showcase the finest in the sport in the Cotswolds before attention turns to Friday’s Gold Cup.
The Irish trainers contiue to shine and will hope to triumph once again after landing the Prestbury Cup 12 months ago with a mighty 18 wins compared to just 10 for British-trained horses.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Cheltenham Festival with tips and best bets to take on Day 3 on Thursday:
Cheltenham race tips today: Experts on best bets and 11 horses to watch in 2023
Cheltenham Festival Day 3 tips for 1.30 on Thursday
