Cheltenham results today: Every race winner at the 2023 Festival

Full race results from Cheltenham Racecourse

Lawrence Ostlere
Tuesday 14 March 2023 16:22
Comments
Drone shots of Cheltenham race course

Cheltenham Festival is underway at Prestbury Park this week as 28 races across four days lure hundreds of thousands of punters to the racecourse.

Tuesday opens with Champion Day and all eyes are on Nicky Henderson’s unbeaten Constitution Hill, while last year’s winner Honeysuckle goes for glory in the Mares’ Hurdle for what may be her final race.

Wednesday is Ladies Day and St Patrick’s Day falls on Thursday, before the Festival’s big climax with the Gold Cup on Friday.

British trainers will be out for revenge after taking a heavy beating to their Irish counterparts last year, conceding the Prestbury Cup 12 months ago with just 10 wins compared to 18 Irish victories.

The full race results from Cheltenham Festival 2023 will be updated below.

Champion Day – Tuesday, March 14

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle:

  1. Marine Nationale (Michael O'Sullivan) 9-2
  2. Facile Vega (Paul Townend) 9-4 Fav
  3. Diverge (Mr P W Mullins) 25-1

Arkle Challenge Trophy:

  1. El Fabiolo (Paul Townend) 11-10 Fav
  2. Jonbon (Aidan Coleman) 2-1
  3. Saint Roi (Mark Walsh) 11-1

Handicap Steeple Chase:

  1. Corach Rambler (Derek Fox) 6-1 Jt Fav
  2. Fastorslow (J J Slevin) 7-1
  3. Monbeg Genius (Jonjo O'Neill Jr.) 6-1 Jt Fav

Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy

  1. Constitution Hill (Nico de Boinville) 4-11 Fav
  2. State Man (Paul Townend) 7-2
  3. Zanahiyr (D N Russell) 66-1

Mares’ Hurdle

  1. Honeysuckle (Rachael Blackmore) 9-4 Jt Fav
  2. Love Envoi (J J Burke) 11-1
  3. Queens Brook (D N Russell) 16-1

Coming up:

  • Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4.50pm
  • National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup - 5.30pm

Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 15

  • Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle - 1.30pm
  • Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase - 2.10pm
  • Coral Cup Hurdle - 2.50pm
  • Queen Mother Champion Chase - 3.30pm
  • Cross-Country Steeple Chase - 4.10pm
  • Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4.50pm
  • Champion Bumper - 5.30pm

St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 16

  • Turners Novices’ Chase - 1.30pm
  • Pertemps Network Final Hurdle - 2.10pm
  • Ryanair Chase - 2.50pm
  • Stayers’ Hurdle - 3.30pm
  • County Plate Chase - 4.10pm
  • Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle - 4.50pm
  • Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5.30pm

Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 17

  • Triumph Hurdle Jump - 1.30pm
  • Country Handicap Hurdle - 2.10pm
  • Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2.50pm
  • Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase - 3.30pm
  • Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase - 4.10pm
  • Mares’ Chase - 4.50pm
  • Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5.30pm

How to watch the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the best action on ITV, with live coverage on the channel on each of the four days. Registered users can watch online via ITVX.

