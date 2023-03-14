Cheltenham results today: Every race winner at the 2023 Festival

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cheltenham Festival is underway at Prestbury Park this week as 28 races across four days lure hundreds of thousands of punters to the racecourse.

Tuesday opens with Champion Day and all eyes are on Nicky Henderson’s unbeaten Constitution Hill, while last year’s winner Honeysuckle goes for glory in the Mares’ Hurdle for what may be her final race.

Wednesday is Ladies Day and St Patrick’s Day falls on Thursday, before the Festival’s big climax with the Gold Cup on Friday.

British trainers will be out for revenge after taking a heavy beating to their Irish counterparts last year, conceding the Prestbury Cup 12 months ago with just 10 wins compared to 18 Irish victories.

The full race results from Cheltenham Festival 2023 will be updated below.

Champion Day – Tuesday, March 14

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle:

Marine Nationale (Michael O'Sullivan) 9-2 Facile Vega (Paul Townend) 9-4 Fav Diverge (Mr P W Mullins) 25-1

Arkle Challenge Trophy:

El Fabiolo (Paul Townend) 11-10 Fav Jonbon (Aidan Coleman) 2-1 Saint Roi (Mark Walsh) 11-1

Handicap Steeple Chase:

Corach Rambler (Derek Fox) 6-1 Jt Fav Fastorslow (J J Slevin) 7-1 Monbeg Genius (Jonjo O'Neill Jr.) 6-1 Jt Fav

Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy

Constitution Hill (Nico de Boinville) 4-11 Fav State Man (Paul Townend) 7-2 Zanahiyr (D N Russell) 66-1

Mares’ Hurdle

Honeysuckle (Rachael Blackmore) 9-4 Jt Fav Love Envoi (J J Burke) 11-1 Queens Brook (D N Russell) 16-1

Coming up:

Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4.50pm

National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup - 5.30pm

Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 15

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle - 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase - 2.10pm

Coral Cup Hurdle - 2.50pm

Queen Mother Champion Chase - 3.30pm

Cross-Country Steeple Chase - 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4.50pm

Champion Bumper - 5.30pm

St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 16

Turners Novices’ Chase - 1.30pm

Pertemps Network Final Hurdle - 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase - 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle - 3.30pm

County Plate Chase - 4.10pm

Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle - 4.50pm

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5.30pm

Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 17

Triumph Hurdle Jump - 1.30pm

Country Handicap Hurdle - 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2.50pm

Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase - 3.30pm

Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase - 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase - 4.50pm

Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5.30pm

How to watch the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the best action on ITV, with live coverage on the channel on each of the four days. Registered users can watch online via ITVX.