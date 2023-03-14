Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Organisers will be hoping the rain holds off as the Cheltenham Festival returns in 2023.

It has been a disrupted racing season, with significant cold spells causing problems in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

While a lack of precipitation has caused courses to run quicker than usual, a weekend of welcome rain in advance of the Festival could impact upon the favourites.

For the fans ready to pack the Cheltenham stands to the rafters, it might be wise to bring an umbrella.

Here’s what the forecast looks like.

What is the forecast for the first day of the Cheltenham Festival?

The runners and riders might manage to avoid forecast morning showers on the opening day of the 2023 Festival, with overnight sleet likely to have cleared before the racing starts. Forecasts suggest highs of about eight or nine degrees celsius, with the possibility of some drizzle later on in the day.

What is the going at Cheltenham?

The latest inspection on Monday 13 March has the official going as Soft on the Old Course, Soft, Good to Soft (in places) on the New Course and Soft, Good to Soft (in places) on the Cross Country Course.

Cheltenham Festival Day 1: Race schedule and latest odds

1:30 Supreme Novices Hurdle

Facile Vega 2/1

Marine Nationale 10/3

Impaire Et Pase 5/1

Il Etait Temps 6/1

Gaelic Warrior, Luccia 8/1

Tahmuras 10/1

High Definition 11/1

Diverge, Hunters Yarn 14/1

Chasing Fire 16/1

Inthepocket 20/1

Dark Raven, Doctor Bravo, Rare Edition 25/1

Colonel Harry, In Excess, Nemean Lion, Strong Leader 33/1

BAR 40/1

2:10 Arkle Chase

El Fabiolo, Jonbon 6/4

Dysart Dynamo 9/2

Saint Roi 8/1

Appreciate It, Banbridge 10/1

Final Orders 12/1

Sir Gerhard 14/1

Hallow Games 33/1

BAR 40/1

2:50 Ultima Handicap Chase

Corach Rambler, Into Overdrive 7/1

Nasalam 15/2

Fastorslow 8/1

Oscar Elite, The Goffer, Threeunderthrufive 10/1

Stumptown 11/1

Happygolucky 12/1

Beauport, Coeur Serein, Iron Bridge, Lord Accord, Monbeg Genius, Our Power, Remastered, Tea Clipper 14/1

Adamantly Chosen, Dunboyne, Next Destination, The Big Breakaway 16/1

Cloudy Glen, Empire Steel, Fanion D’estruval, I Am Maximus, Lifetime Ambition, Punitive 20/1

BAR 25/1

3:30 Champion Hurdle

Constitution Hill 1/3

State Man 11/4

Vauban 9/1

Epatante, Honeysuckle 14/1

I Like To Move It 16/1

Echoes In Rain 20/1

Love Envoi 33/1

Sharjah, Zanahiyr 50/1

First Street, Pied Piper 66/1

Jason The Militant, Not So Sleepy 100/1

4:10 Mares Hurdle

Honeysuckle 2/1

Epatante 3/1

Maries Rock 3/1

Brandy Love 11/2

Echoes In Rain, Love Envoi 6/1

Queens Brook 8/1

Shewearsitwell 12/1

Telmesomethinggirl 16/1

West Balboa 25/1

Anna Bunina 33/1

BAR 50/1

4:50 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

Tekao 4/1

Byker, Nusret 5/1

Risk Belle 6/1

Perseus Way, Sir Allen 8/1

Bad, Common Practice, Punta Del Este 12/1

Bo Zenith, Cougar, Jazzy Matty, Metamorpheus, Morning Soldier, Samuel Space, Zanndabad 16/1

Afadil, Jolly Nellerie, Might Mo Missouri Pont Audemer, Shared, Thetys 20/1

BAR 25/1

5:30 National Hunt Chase

Gaillaerd Du Mesnil Evens

Mahler Mission, Ramillies 6/1

Chemicle Energy, Churchstonewarrior 7/1

Minella Crooner, Mister Coffey 8/1

City Chief 10/1

Tenzing 20/1

Fakiera, Frontal Assault, Gold Cup Bailly, Idas Boy 25/1

Iron Bridge, Jon Snow 33/1