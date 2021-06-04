Logo Hunter poised for Cork before Curragh assignment

Logo Hunter is to bid for a second Listed success in the Midsummer Sprint Stakes at Cork on Wednesday before going on to bigger things.

Trainer Michael Browne dispelled speculation about the three-year-old being sold and is now looking ahead to the rest of the season.

The Cashel handler has ruled out supplementing Logo Hunter for the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot and has a Group Two contest at the Curragh in mind after Cork.

The Nunthorpe Stakes at York is a possible Group One target later on.

Browne said: “He’s running in Cork next week. He’s in great form, I gave him a small little blow this morning.

“There was a query yesterday that he was sold and going to be supplemented for the King’s Stand, but that’s not going to happen now. He’s not being sold.

“Everyone wants him to go to the King’s Stand, but it costs £30,000 to supplement him. He can go to Cork and then he can go to the Curragh for a Group Two and then he can go to the Nunthorpe.

“There’s loads of races for him. I’d love to go to Royal Ascot, but I think it might be a step too far just at the moment.”