Rohaan delivers narrow Sandy Lane success for David Evans

Rohaan continued his progression when narrowly holding off Dragon Symbol in the Casumo Bet10Get10 Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock.

The three-year-old had made startling strides on the all-weather since joining David Evans from George Scott in the winter.

Rated just 55 when winning at Newcastle in December, he proved he was just as good on turf when winning the Pavilion Stakes at Ascot last time out, taking his mark up to 106.

Rohaan changed ownership in the week and running in the colours of Chris Kiely Racing, he hit the front under Shane Kelly entering the final furlong, having been last at one stage.

It was an eyecatching move, but Archie Watson’s previously unbeaten Dragon Symbol got going down the middle of the track under Adam McNamara and began making ground with every stride.

For Rohaan’s connections and his supporters, though, the line came just in time and he held on by a nose to win at 33-1. Umm Kulthum ran on for third.

Evans said: “I don’t know why he was that price, because the form was there.

“Soft ground, fast ground – he’s a class horse, but nobody seems to realise it.

“He can’t go in the Commonwealth Cup, because he’s a gelding. He’s entered in the Wokingham, but he’ll get a penalty for that now – but it doesn’t really matter after that.

“This was the logical race to go for, rather than Ascot anyway.

“He’s probably had a rushed prep this last week to get here. But it’s all worked out well.”