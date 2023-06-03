Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One protester was removed from the track at the Epsom Derby as the race began but the planned greater disruption from the activist group Animal Rising seemed to be thwarted, following arrests earlier in the day over those reported to be involved.

A total of 19 people were taken by authorities on Saturday morning, Surrey Police said, following warrants based on intelligence they planned to disrupt the festival.

All were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance and remain in police custody.

Animal Rising had announced their intention to “cancel or severely delay” the Derby and were recipients of a High Court injunction against doing so.

However, the race started on time and passed off without a hitch, though video footage - seemingly taken from the stands - did show one person gaining access to the track along the home straight, before being quickly dragged off by stewards and police. It is unclear if the person was affiliated with Animal Rising or not.

This follows severe disruptions at the Grand National in April, when demonstrators made their way onto the track right before the start of the race, resulting in a delay to the start.

When one horse then died during the race, the suggestion was made that the animal rights protesters’ actions had contributed to the animals’ worsened state of mind.

Auguste Rodin won the Derby, a 9/2 shot, ahead of Kings of Steel. White Birch and Sprewell made up the first four.