Two Tribes caps glorious training performance by Richard Spencer to win the Stewards’ Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two Tribes capped a fabulous training performance by Richard Spencer in defying a penalty to win the feature race on the final day at Glorious Goodwood, the Coral Stewards’ Cup.

With the stands side favoured the four-year-old, who was drawn in stall 25 of 28, got a dream run under David Egan. Always travelling, his pilot had him clear of trouble and he kicked on for a decisive two-length success, defying the penalty he’d earned for last week’s Ascot win.

Seven days ago he had won over a stiff enough 7f at the Berkshire track on ground described as good. The softer ground here probably helped him, in that it made the race a greater test of stamina than perhaps might have been the case on quick ground. In addition to the winner, Spencer also saddled fourth-placed Run Boy Run, who came from stall 19 and fifth-placed Twilight Calls (stall 11), who his trainer said he felt would have finished closer had he had a high draw. When the field split, he’d gone with the far side group.

A cock-a-hoop Spencer admitted that he’d nearly swerved the race with Two Tribes after last week’s exertions: “It was just the way he came out of that race and the fact that he got in here under his penalty.

“He didn’t have a saddle on his back until Wednesday and Danny who rides him out at home said he was fresh and well and I was happy with what I was seeing. He’s done very little from Wednesday until today but we had to have a go.

“Today the ground was a bit easier and it’s probably brought out a test of stamina and David seems to have a great tune out of him both last week and this week. He’s jumped and travelled. He’s actually laying up with Run Boy Run and I thought they were going quick enough because he’s no slouch and he did well to finish fourth, so it was great.

“I thought they’d be bang close. I thought all three had really good each-way chances. I couldn’t really split ‘em. On the back of last week you always worry is it going to be too soon but it wasn’t. I’m dying to get Run Boy Run back to six with the visors on and Twilight Calls... he will win a big one. He was drawn on the wrong side today and he’s done well to finish where he did.”

open image in gallery Two Tribes' win capped off a strong week for Richard Spencer ( Getty Images )

Earlier, Al Aawy got favourite backers off to a flying start (13.20). The first of a quickfire double for trainer William Haggas, he was held up by Jim Crowley, travelling smoothly throughout before asserting down the home straight to win by three lengths. That made it back-to-back wins in the Group 3 Glorious Stakes for him.

A delighted Haggas said: “Isn’t Al Aasy marvellous? He is a fabulous horse. He is pretty reliable in this grade when things set up like that. They didn’t go very fast today and he usually likes a stronger pace. But they picked up well up the straight, he still found a gear and actually ran on strongly today. Usually, he wins by half a length or a neck.

“He has been called some names. I just wish people would respect him for what he is. He is a very talented horse. You need to wait, and wait, and wait some more if you can. I think he enjoyed a bit of cut in the ground today as well.”

Sam Hawkens set for trip Down Under

The first of the day’s tricky contest, the Coral Summer Handicap (13.55) saw Haggas-trained Sam Hawkens produced beautifully by Tom Marquand to become another winning favourite. Aeronautic ran up there in the vanguard throughout and travelled as well as anything through the first mile and a half. He looked to be in the best position, with plenty having won from the front during the week. However, when push came to shove, he was unable to quicken as well as either Dancing In Paris, who finished second, or the winner.

open image in gallery Al Aasy was a winner by three lengths in the Coral Glorious Stakes ( Getty Images )

Haggas, who owns the winner with his wife Maureen, said: “My mother owned Silver Buck. He was a wonderful horse and she left the colours to me when she passed away.

“Our son Sam wanted us to buy Sam Hawkens in an online sale last year and I thought he’d made a mistake – we bought him and I didn’t really like him, so I never sold him.

“Since we gelded him in the winter, he has taken a bit of time. He has a lovely girl, Michaela Weld, who rides him every day and absolutely adores him, and the horse has really thrived.

“He is obviously in good form and on good terms with himself. He went to Newcastle and won, he went to Hamilton and won, and he’s come to a big race today and won, so it’s great.

“I have something in mind, yes, I think it’s at Rosehill. We have booked a place in quarantine on September 5, and the race is on October 18, so I think we’ll go now. He will probably race for us, but he might not be owned by me!”

open image in gallery Sam Hawkens, ridden by Tom Marquand (red cap), won the Coral Summer Handicap ( Getty Images )

Waardah wins battle royal in Lille Langtry Stakes

There was a cracking renewal of the Group 2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (14.30), where the fillies and mares took centre stage. The 1m6f trip was clearly a step up that was relished by the Owen Burrows-trained Waardah. Travelling well off the pace, the winner had the game Danielle and the improving Irish filly Goodie Two Shoes, as well as leader Allonsy, in her sights throughout.

The leaders got racing quite early but Callum Rodriguez sat tight and once Danielle had seen off the remainder, he produced Waardah down the outside. The pair then had a real set-to throughout the final furlong, drawing clear of the field, with Waardah eventually get up by three parts of a length.

Burrows said: “Callum said Waardah switched off great, and in hindsight, he probably got there a little bit too soon, but we are still learning about her. She is inexperienced but very honest.

"I thought when the runner-up came to her, she was going to get outstayed, but in the last half furlong she was probably going away again. She will have no trouble going back to a mile and a half either, so she is an exciting filly.

“She has always shown up well at home, so it was no surprise she won first time up, even though it was only a four-runner race. We stepped her up into Listed class, but she didn’t really handle Newmarket back then.

“I keep bleating on about it, but we could never get onto the grass to get some good work into her. She was a bit keen at home, that’s why I ran her over a mile first time, I just needed to get that buzz out of her.

“She is in the Yorkshire Oaks, although I think it is important that she gets a little bit of juice in the ground. We will see how she comes out of this, but I think Ascot at the end of the year for the Fillies and Mares would be right up her street.”

open image in gallery Callum Rodriguez riding Waardah to victory ( Getty Images )

Mudbir continues to thrive with a win in the Whispering Angel Handicap

John and Thady Gosden got what had been a relatively quiet day for them into full swing when Mudbir survived a stewards’ enquiry to land the Whispering Angel Handicap (15.45).

The Kingman colt, who is a sibling to two Group 1 winners, looks destined to be tried at a higher level after what was a third win from his last five starts. Having shown promise on soft ground on his debut, he won a Chelmsford maiden (1m, AW) and then looked suited when dropped back to a strongly run 7f at Sandown (good to firm).

He showed improved form there when winning and defied a 2lb rise this time. He looks sure to go on to better things, while fellow Sandown winner Dance In The Storm lost no caste in defeat. The winner was the second leg of a double on the day for jockey Jim Crowley and a 100th Goodwood winner for the former champion.

Isaac Newton lays down the law to win his maiden

Aidan O’Brien is never too far from the winners’ enclosure and he hit the mark again with Isaac Newton (16.20). Partnered by Ryan Moore, he always had the leaders in his sights, his pilot giving him plenty of time to line them up and take aim.

His promising debut effort, which appeared to have taken connections slightly by surprise, was proved to be no fluke, as he came there with a sustained run to scored by three-quarters of a length from Evanesco.