Favourite banned from Grand National meeting by court order

A much-fancied horse has been forced to withdraw from a prestigious race at the Grand National meeting after a last-minute court order blocked him from competing.

Bravemansgame was due to run in the Aintree Bowl Chase on Thursday, and looked set to be favourite after finishing as runner-up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last month until a court order from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) changed things.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) ordered that the Paul Nicholls-trained chaser should be removed from the Grade One race “in light of new information” from the FCA surrounding the eight-year-old’s ownership change.

Bravemansgame had been jointly owned by John Dance and Bryan Drew but earlier this week, he was switched into sole ownership of Drew after the financial regulator ordered the immediate closure of Vertem Asset Management - a business run by Dance.

The BHA initially approved the change in ownership and cleared the gelding to race in the Aintree Bowl Chase but changed tack after further correspondence from the FCA.

A BHA statement read: “In light of new information, including a court order, provided to the BHA on Wednesday 12 April by the Financial Conduct Authority, Bravemansgame is no longer able to take part in the race and has been withdrawn.

“The BHA will continue to liaise with the FCA and other affected parties.”

Dance founded Vertem Asset Management, a prominent sponsor within racing, but that firm is one of three trading names of WealthTek LLP, which was last week ordered to cease trading by the Financial Conduct Authority due to “serious regulatory and operational issues coming to light”.