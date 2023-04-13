Grand National 2023 race times

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Grand National is back with another three days of racing at Aintree culminating in the most famous event of the British racing calender returns.

40 runners are selected to tackle the four-and-a-bit mile steeplechase which sees the competing horses and jockeys clear 30 fences in the hopes of earning a place in horse racing history.

The Grand National meeting started on 13th April takes place over three days before the main event kicks off at 5.15pm on Saturday 15th April.

Last year’s winner Noble Yeats is in the field once again and is hoping to make it back-to-back wins in the National but faces a stacked field of recent Cheltenham winners who are all out to impress.

Here is the full schedule for the 2023 Grand National:

Full Grand National Day schedule (all times BST):

1:45pm: Systems Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

2:25pm: Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

3:00pm: Maghull Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

3:35pm: Ryanair Stayers’ Hurdle (registered as the Liverpool Hurdle) (Grade 1)

4:15pm: Betway Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

5:15pm: Randox Grand National Chase (Grade 3)

6:20pm: Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open NH Flat Race (Grade 2)

Grand National runners and odds