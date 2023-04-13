Grand National 2023 race times
The most famous event in British racing takes place on Saturday afternoon at Aintree
The Grand National is back with another three days of racing at Aintree culminating in the most famous event of the British racing calender returns.
40 runners are selected to tackle the four-and-a-bit mile steeplechase which sees the competing horses and jockeys clear 30 fences in the hopes of earning a place in horse racing history.
The Grand National meeting started on 13th April takes place over three days before the main event kicks off at 5.15pm on Saturday 15th April.
Last year’s winner Noble Yeats is in the field once again and is hoping to make it back-to-back wins in the National but faces a stacked field of recent Cheltenham winners who are all out to impress.
Here is the full schedule for the 2023 Grand National:
Full Grand National Day schedule (all times BST):
- 1:45pm: Systems Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)
- 2:25pm: Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)
- 3:00pm: Maghull Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)
- 3:35pm: Ryanair Stayers’ Hurdle (registered as the Liverpool Hurdle) (Grade 1)
- 4:15pm: Betway Handicap Chase (Grade 3)
- 5:15pm: Randox Grand National Chase (Grade 3)
- 6:20pm: Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open NH Flat Race (Grade 2)
Grand National runners and odds
- Corach Rambler (T: Lucinda Russell; J: TBC) 13/2
- Delta Work (T: Gordon Elliott; J: TBC) 8/1
- Noble Yeats (T: Emmet Mullins; J: TBC) 8/1
- Gaillard Du Mesnil (T: Willie Mullins; J: TBC) 12/1
- Le Milos (T: Dan Skelton; J: TBC) 12/1
- Any Second Now (T: Ted Walsh; J: TBC) 14/1
- Longhouse Poet (T: Martin Brassil; J: TBC) 14/1
- Mr Incredible (T: Willie Mullins; J: TBC) 14/1
- Ain’t That A Shame (T: Henry De Bromhead; J: TBC) 16/1
- Capodanno (T: Willie Mullins; J: TBC) 16/1
- Galvin (T: Gordon Elliott; J: TBC) 20/1
- Our Power (T: Sam Thomas; J: TBC) 20/1
- The Big Dog (T: Peter Fahey; J: TBC) 20/1
- Vanillier (T: Gavin Cromwell; J: TBC) 20/1
- Carefully Selected (T: Willie Mullins; J: TBC) 25/1
- Lifetime Ambition (T: Mrs John Harrington; J: TBC) 25/1
- The Big Breakaway (T: Joe Tizzard; J: TBC) 25/1
- Back On The Lash (T: Martin Keighley; J: TBC) 33/1
- Coko Beach (T: Gordon Elliott; J: TBC) 33/1
- Mister Coffey (T: Nicky Henderson; J: TBC) 33/1
- Roi Mage (T: Patrick Griffin; J: TBC) 40/1
- Velvet Elvis (T: Thomas Gibney; J: TBC) 40/1
- Darasso (T: J P O’Brien; J: TBC) 50/1
- Dunboyne (T: Gordon Elliott; J: TBC) 50/1
- Eva’s Oskar (T: Tim Vaughan; J: TBC) 50/1
- Fortescue (T: Henry Daly; J: TBC) 50/1
- Fury Road (T: Gordon Elliott; J: TBC) 50/1
- Gabbys Cross (T: Henry De Bromhead; J: TBC) 50/1
- Hill Sixteen (T: Sandy Thomson; J: TBC) 50/1
- Minella Trump (T: Donald McCain; J: TBC) 50/1
- A Wave Of The Sea (T: Joseph O’Brien; J: TBC) 66/1
- Diol Ker (T: Noel Meade; J: TBC) 66/1
- Enjoy D’allen (T: Ciaran Murphy; J: TBC) 66/1
- Escaria Ten (T: Gordon Elliott; J: TBC) 66/1
- Sam Brown (T: Anthony Honeyball; J: TBC) 66/1
- Cloudy Glen (T: Venetia Williams; J: TBC) 80/1
- Born By The Sea (T: John Gilligan; J: TBC) 100/1
- Cape Gentleman (T: John Joseph Hanlon; J: TBC) 100/1
- Francky Du Berlais (T: Peter Bowen; J: TBC) 100/1
- Recite A Prayer (T: Willie Mullins; J: TBC) 100/1
