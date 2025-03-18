Cheltenham Gold Cup winner ruled out of Grand National

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin has been ruled out of next month’s Grand National at Aintree, denying him a shot at a historic double.

Only one horse has done the Gold Cup-Grand National double in the same year – Golden Miller back in 1934 – but the Gavin Cromwell-trained Inothewayurthinkin had become the bookies’ favourite for the National following his Cheltenham success.

Mark Walsh rode him to a memorable victory at Prestbury Park last week, kicking clear of two-time Gold Cup winner, and heavy favourite, Galopin Des Champs up the famous Cheltenham hill.

The JP McManus-owned seven-year-old swiftly became the 3-1 favourite to triumph at Aintree on April 5 but Cromwell confirmed that he now won’t line up in the world’s most famous steeplechase.

Cromwell said: "He's only a seven-year-old and we've worked hard on his jumping this season and his jumping has improved an awful lot.

“We think it's the right thing to do. It's all about doing the right thing for the horse.”

open image in gallery Inothewayurthinkin, trained by Gavin Cromwell and ridden by Mark Walsh, won the Cheltenham Gold Cup ( AP )

With Aintree now off the table, Inothewayurthinkin could round off his season in the Punchestown Gold Cup, but that is also far from certain.

“Punchestown is an option, but it's certainly not for definite,” Cromwell added. “He's come out of the race well.”

Inothewayurthinkin was one of several horses removed from the Grand National at the latest scratchings stage, with Gold Cup third-placed horse Gentlemansgame, the fourth home Monty's Star and the fifth placed The Real Whacker among those who will not be lining up.

There are still 67 horses in contention to race, with Intense Raffles generally seen as the new 6-1 favourite, while McManus still has two leading contenders in Iroko and last year's winner I Am Maximus, who are 8-1 joint second-favourites.

open image in gallery Intense Raffles won the Irish Grand National last year and is the new favourite for the Grand National at Aintre ( PA )

"The scratching of Inothewayurthinkin has completely changed the make-up of the Grand National betting. Irish Grand National winner Intense Raffles is the new favourite, but it is now a more open betting event," said Coral's John Hill.

"Inothewayurthinkin would have gone off a very short-priced favourite, possibly as short as 2-1, but it's now hard to predict what will start as favourite, with Iroko and I Am Maximus also in the frame to top the betting on the day.

"Although JP McManus will not have Inothewayurthinkin wearing his silks, he still has a very strong hand in the race, with Iroko and I Am Maximus at the top end of the betting."

Additional reporting by PA