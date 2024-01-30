Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has said it is looking into how leading Grand National contender Monbeg Genius may be affected by a freezing order placed on the assets of owners Baroness Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman.

Assets linked to the couple have been frozen, as a National Crime Agency investigation into PPE firm Medpro continues. The BHA is investigating whether Monbeg Genius, who is currently priced around 20-1 for the UK’s most famous race, is among the assets in question and potentially unable to run.

According to the Financial Times, about £75m of assets, including a townhouse in Belgravia and an estate on the Isle of Man, have either been frozen or restrained following an application by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Purchased for £80,000 via a Goffs sale in November 2020, Monbeg Genius is trained by Jonjo O’Neill and was third in the Ultima Handicap at last year’s Cheltenham Festival when coming home behind subsequent National hero Corach Rambler and multiple Grade One winner Fastorslow, who is now among the favourites for the Gold Cup.

He was most recently seen finishing third again in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in early December, but a setback meant he missed potential outings in the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow and the Classic Chase at Warwick.

A spokesperson for racing’s governing body said: “The BHA is aware of reports regarding a court order in relation to the assets of Michelle Mone and Doug Barrowman.

“We are in contact with the relevant individuals to understand what implication, if any, there are for their involvement with racing.”

Monbeg Genius’s participation in the Grand National is in doubt (Getty Images)

Speaking earlier this month, O’Neill said he hoped Monbeg Genius would come right in time for Aintree, but that he would need a run beforehand in order to make the cut for the race, which this year will have a reduced field of 34 runners.

O’Neill added that should he not make the National then races like the Scottish National and Midlands National will be considered. His ante-post price for the Grand National on April 13 ranges from 14-1 to 20-1.

In a statement last week, a spokesman for the couple said: “Doug and Michelle did not contest the application (by the CPS) and were happy to offer up these assets, which means they can begin the task of proving their innocence more quickly.”