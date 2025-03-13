Who are Rachael Blackmore’s winners at the Cheltenham Festival?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

March is the month that the Cheltenham Festival dominates the back pages for four days of horseracing action which can send winning jockeys into the mainstream.

One such champion is Ireland’s Rachael Blackmore. A favourite with the general public following her triumph in the 2021 Grand National which made her the first female jockey to win the famous race.

At Cheltenham, Blackmore has cemented her place as one of the best jockeys around riding 16 winners at the festival including A Plus Tard in the 2022 Gold Cup where she repeated her previous feat and became the first female jockey the prestigious trophy.

Last year she opened the four-day meeting with a win in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle atop Slade Steel before taking victory in the Queen Mother Champion Chase with Captain Guinness. Those were her only two winners in 2024 but she’s back to challenge for the greatest honours and titles this time around.

Below, we’ll list all the horses Blackmore is riding on each day of the festival 2025 and rank their chances of winning:

Which horses is Rachael Blackmore riding?

Tuesday 11 March

1.20pm: Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Chase

Workahead - Age: 7, Weight: 11-7, Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

2.40pm: Ultima Handicap Chase

The Short Go - Age: 8, Weight: 10-8, Trainer Henry de Bromhead

3.20pm: Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle

July Flower - Age: 6, Weight: 11-5, Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

4.40pm: Boodles Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle

Murcia - Age: 4, Weight, 11-2, Trainer: Willie Mullins

open image in gallery Rachael Blackmore rode Slade Steel to victory in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle in 2024 ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

Wednesday 12 March

2.40pm: Coral Cup Hurdle

Ballyadam - Age: 10, Weight: 11-12, Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

4pm: Champion Chase

Captain Guinness - Age: 10, Weight 11-10, Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

4.40pm: Grand Annual Chase

Dancing On My Own - Age: 11, Weight 11-10, Trainer Henry de Bromhead

open image in gallery Queen Camilla presented the trophy to Blackmore after her victory in the Queen Mother Champion Chase ( David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA Wire )

Thursday 13 March

1.20pm – Ryanair Mares’ Novices Hurdle

Air of Entitlement – Age: 6, Weight: 11-4, Trainer: Henry de Bromhead - Won

3.20pm – Ryanair Chase

Envoi Allen – Age: 11, Weight: 11-10, Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

4pm – Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle

Bob Olinger – Age: 10, Weight: 11-10, Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Which horses have the best chance of winning?

Thursday may provide the best chance of Rachael Blackmore secuing her first victory of the week with Air of Entitlement one to watch out for the Ryanair Mares’ Hurdle first up. Former Ruby Walsh is keen on it and has tipped the horse to run well but whether it is good enough to win remains to be seen.

Below we’ve ranked Blackmore’s horses and the chances they have to win on Thursday:

3. Envoi Allen - An older charge coming up against stronger and younger opponents in the Ryanair Chase. Something extraordinary will have to ahppen for him to get the better of Protektorat and Fact To File.

open image in gallery Blackmore will likely team up with Irish trainer Henry de Bromhead (left) at Cheltenham ( PA )

2. Bob Olinger - At 10, he’s the oldest horse in the race along with Home By The Lee which reflects the 33/1 pre-race odds given to him. It could be a struggle for Blackmore to eke out a famous win in the Stayers’ Hurdle but there’s always a chance.

1. Air of Entitlement - Tipped to perform well but at 18/1 the jury is still out. She could place inside the top four which would be an achievement but winning the race may be a touch too far. Remains Blackmore’s best chance of a winner on the day.