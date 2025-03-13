Who are Rachael Blackmore’s winners at the Cheltenham Festival?
Blackmore is riding four horses on day one of the festival including in the opening race which she won last year
March is the month that the Cheltenham Festival dominates the back pages for four days of horseracing action which can send winning jockeys into the mainstream.
One such champion is Ireland’s Rachael Blackmore. A favourite with the general public following her triumph in the 2021 Grand National which made her the first female jockey to win the famous race.
At Cheltenham, Blackmore has cemented her place as one of the best jockeys around riding 16 winners at the festival including A Plus Tard in the 2022 Gold Cup where she repeated her previous feat and became the first female jockey the prestigious trophy.
Last year she opened the four-day meeting with a win in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle atop Slade Steel before taking victory in the Queen Mother Champion Chase with Captain Guinness. Those were her only two winners in 2024 but she’s back to challenge for the greatest honours and titles this time around.
Below, we’ll list all the horses Blackmore is riding on each day of the festival 2025 and rank their chances of winning:
Which horses is Rachael Blackmore riding?
Tuesday 11 March
1.20pm: Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Chase
Workahead - Age: 7, Weight: 11-7, Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
2.40pm: Ultima Handicap Chase
The Short Go - Age: 8, Weight: 10-8, Trainer Henry de Bromhead
3.20pm: Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle
July Flower - Age: 6, Weight: 11-5, Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
4.40pm: Boodles Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle
Murcia - Age: 4, Weight, 11-2, Trainer: Willie Mullins
Wednesday 12 March
2.40pm: Coral Cup Hurdle
Ballyadam - Age: 10, Weight: 11-12, Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
4pm: Champion Chase
Captain Guinness - Age: 10, Weight 11-10, Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
4.40pm: Grand Annual Chase
Dancing On My Own - Age: 11, Weight 11-10, Trainer Henry de Bromhead
Thursday 13 March
1.20pm – Ryanair Mares’ Novices Hurdle
Air of Entitlement – Age: 6, Weight: 11-4, Trainer: Henry de Bromhead - Won
3.20pm – Ryanair Chase
Envoi Allen – Age: 11, Weight: 11-10, Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
4pm – Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle
Bob Olinger – Age: 10, Weight: 11-10, Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Which horses have the best chance of winning?
Thursday may provide the best chance of Rachael Blackmore secuing her first victory of the week with Air of Entitlement one to watch out for the Ryanair Mares’ Hurdle first up. Former Ruby Walsh is keen on it and has tipped the horse to run well but whether it is good enough to win remains to be seen.
Below we’ve ranked Blackmore’s horses and the chances they have to win on Thursday:
3. Envoi Allen - An older charge coming up against stronger and younger opponents in the Ryanair Chase. Something extraordinary will have to ahppen for him to get the better of Protektorat and Fact To File.
2. Bob Olinger - At 10, he’s the oldest horse in the race along with Home By The Lee which reflects the 33/1 pre-race odds given to him. It could be a struggle for Blackmore to eke out a famous win in the Stayers’ Hurdle but there’s always a chance.
1. Air of Entitlement - Tipped to perform well but at 18/1 the jury is still out. She could place inside the top four which would be an achievement but winning the race may be a touch too far. Remains Blackmore’s best chance of a winner on the day.
