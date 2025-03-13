Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Results and tips as Rachael Blackmore hunts Ryanair Chase glory on Day 3
Fact To File is favourite for the Ryanair Chase and Teahupoo is aiming to defend his crown in the Stayers’ Hurdle on a packed St Patrick’s Thursday at Cheltenham Festival
The 2025 Cheltenham Festival has thrilled so far and St Patrick's Thursday is set to deliver more drama as the UK’s biggest week of racing continues.
Marine Nationale claimed a surprise victory in yesterday’s headline race, the Champion Chase, after favourite Jonbon hit a fence on the way round and could only recover to finish second. Earlier the highly rated Ballyburn was stunningly beaten in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase as Lecky Watson triumphed in the all-Irish renewal.
Today’s highlights include the Ryanair Chase (3.20pm), where Fact To File and Il Est Francais drop back in trip for what seems certain to be a fascinating battle with the evergreen Protektorat, who attempts to defend his crown. And Gordon Elliott’s Teahupoo is in good shape ahead of his defence of the Stayers’ Hurdle (4pm), up against stablemate The Wallpark and Nicky Henderson’s Lucky Place as well as Home By The Lee, trained by Joseph O'Brien.
Follow all the news, including previews, expert tips, free bet offers and the latest Cheltenham Festival with our live blog below:
Expert tips: 5.20 - Kim Nuir Handicap Chase
Ruby Walsh’s tip: Walking On Air 9/2
Sa Majeste was a lucky winner last time out. Walking On Air looked unlucky to me at Doncaster as he fell at the last when he was going to win. He’s the one for me.
Sam Turner’s tip: Midnight Our Fred 8/1
In contrast to the previous race, there looks fewer front-runners and that could play to the strengths of Midnight Our Fred who ran a blinder at Leopardstown over Christmas.
His jumping data was phenomenal on that occasion and his speed at these fences could make him a tough horse to peg back. Johnnywho was a big mover in the betting for this event once Derek O’Connor was booked and he looks to have his entire campaign centred around this meeting.
Walking On Air is another to consider as he would have arguably won at Doncaster last time when crashing out and his yard are in great form at present.
Expert tips: 4.40 - TrustATrader Festival Plate Handicap
Ruby Walsh’s tip: Ginnys Destiny 11/1
I like Ginny’s Destiny. I like his running style for this race as he races close to the pace. He’s come down enough in the weights and he was bordering on a graded horse last year.
Sam Turner’s tip: Gemirande 12/1
It often pays to race prominently in this race on the New Course with the last six winners ridden that way so Gemirande could prove the answer if he doesn’t face too much pace pressure from the likes of Ginny’s Destiny, Personal Ambition and Conflated.
The selection’s last run can be forgotten as he was held up which were an unusual switch of tactics, and he boasts plenty of course form so should give backers a good run if finding an early rhythm at his fences.
Jagwar has been rerouted here from the novices’ handicap chase and is respected by the bookmakers along with the classy Jordans who’s stable are always to be feared at this meeting.
Spectators arrive at Cheltenham
St. Patrick’s Thursday is being represented in full force as punters arrive at the course for the day three action.
How can I watch every race once ITV coverage ends?
The final two races of each day will not be shown on ITV but fans wanting to watch can do so via Racing TV. Subscriptions for the channel, which shows every race from the festival, are available through Sky and Virgin Media and online through its website and app.
Racing TV coverage begins at 12.30pm every day and ends after the final race. The Independent will also have a dedicated live blog covering the action which you can follow.
A number of betting sites and apps also show all the races, provided you have a funded account with them.
Where can I watch on TV?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the first five races of the day on ITV1, with dedicated coverage on the channel beginning at 12.45pm GMT every day until 5pm GMT. The races can also be streamed online via ITVX.
There is also a preview show each morning from 9am GMT to 10am GMT which is shown on ITV4 and ITVX.
Showers at Cheltenham
The weather, expected to be dry with some showers, has taken a turn at the course and is currently hailstoning.
There are no current worries over the downpour which is expected to ease shortly.
The emotional 40 minutes that gave Michael O’Sullivan a fitting Cheltenham farewell
Marine Nationale and Jazzy Matty won back-to-back races on a day of surprises in an emotional tribute to jockey Michael O’Sullivan.
O’Sullivan, a 24-year-old jockey who passed away last month after a fall at Thurles racecourse, only won twice at the Cheltenham Festival with both victories coming on day one of the 2023 edition.
His horses that day were Marine Nationale and Jazzy Matty who both triumphed inside 40 minutes on Style Wednesday providing the perfect farewell to their previous rider.
The emotional 40 minutes that gave Michael O’Sullivan a fitting Cheltenham farewell
What is a steeplechase race?
The other main type of jump race is called a steeplechase, or more commonly just a chase. Cheltenham’s Gold Cup (Friday 14 at 4pm) is a steeplechase event.
Chases are run over distances that range between 2 and 4½ miles with obstacles including plain fences, water jumps or open ditches. The fences are taller than hurdles being a minimum of 4½ feet high and are made of a mixture of birch and spruce.
Horses that run in steeplechases are called chasers and tend to be older having previously run in hurdle races to gain experience and learn how to jump.
The horses start behind tapes that stretch across the racecourse and when the tape drops the race begins.
What is jump racing?
The first thing you should know is that the Cheltenham Festival is the culmination of the National Hunt jump racing season. Jump races are races that include obstacles for the horse and jockey to jump over.
These obstacles are known as hurdles or fences and the season usually takes place across autumn, winter and spring.
Jump races test stamina and jumping ability and horses that take part tend to be older than those who run flat races (races without jumps). The courses are a variety of distances from 2 to 4½ miles.
Within jump racing there are different designations of races and Cheltenham will showcase most, if not all, types of them.
Sir Alex Ferguson is a winner – can his horses follow suit at Cheltenham?
Sir Alex Ferguson spent a sporting career picking up trophies and it remains a trait he has maintained throughout his retirement.
The most decorated manager British football has ever seen has also enjoyed a successful link with horse racing stretching back decades, although unlike his management career, it hasn’t always been plain sailing.
A much-publicised 2003 dispute with Coolmore supremo John Magnier over unpaid stud fees regarding 2,000 Guineas winner Rock Of Gibraltar, ended in an ugly public row with matters complicated still further by Magnier and business partner JP McManus holding a near quarter share in Manchester United at the time.
