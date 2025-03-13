The Independent's Racing Correspondent, Sam Turner, previews day three of the Cheltenham Festival

The 2025 Cheltenham Festival has thrilled so far and St Patrick's Thursday is set to deliver more drama as the UK’s biggest week of racing continues.

Marine Nationale claimed a surprise victory in yesterday’s headline race, the Champion Chase, after favourite Jonbon hit a fence on the way round and could only recover to finish second. Earlier the highly rated Ballyburn was stunningly beaten in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase as Lecky Watson triumphed in the all-Irish renewal.

Today’s highlights include the Ryanair Chase (3.20pm), where Fact To File and Il Est Francais drop back in trip for what seems certain to be a fascinating battle with the evergreen Protektorat, who attempts to defend his crown. And Gordon Elliott’s Teahupoo is in good shape ahead of his defence of the Stayers’ Hurdle (4pm), up against stablemate The Wallpark and Nicky Henderson’s Lucky Place as well as Home By The Lee, trained by Joseph O'Brien.

Follow all the news, including previews, expert tips, free bet offers and the latest Cheltenham Festival with our live blog below: