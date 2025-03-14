Cheltenham Gold Cup horse Corbett’s Cross dies after suffering fatal injury during race
A sad postscript to the iconic race was confirmed after Corbett’s Cross suffered a heavy fall with fan-favourite Galopin Des Champs beaten and denied a famous hat-trick by Inothewayurthinkin in a big upset
Gold Cup horse Corbett’s Cross has died after suffering a fatal injury during the feature race of the week at Cheltenham Festival.
The iconic race, which saw odds-on favourite Galopin Des Champs beaten and denied a famous hat-trick by Inothewayurthinkin, was left with a sad finish for fans after a heavy fall for Corbett’s Cross.
A statement from Cheltenham read: “In our fifth race of the day, Corbett’s Cross was immediately attended to by our veterinary professionals, but sadly sustained a fatal injury. Our heartfelt condolences are with his connections.”
It is the second horse of the week to die after Springwell Bay on Thursday, with Cheltenham Festival criticised by animal rights campaigners.
Springwell Bay suffered a heavy fall in the Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap, and was attended to by veterinary professionals on the course.
ITV presenter Ed Chamberlain shared the sad news about Corbett’s Cross, describing it as “a sad postscript to the race”.
It was the 78th death of a horse at Cheltenham since 2000, according to Animal Aid.
Organisers have taken measures in recent years to improve safety for horses, including new foam-padded hurdles to the Prestbury Park course this year.
The Jockey Club said the padded hurdles reduce the chances of falls by around 11 per cent.
