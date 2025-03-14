Cheltenham Gold Cup LIVE: Day 4 tips, races and latest odds as Galopin Des Champs eyes history today
Paul Townend chases history aboard Galopin des Champs in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham Festival
Cheltenham Gold Cup day has finally arrived to bring the 2025 Cheltenham Festival to an inevitable dramatic close with history on the line for the legendary Galopin Des Champs.
Back-to-back victories in 2023 and 2024 for Paul Townend aboard the Willie Mullins-trained Galopin des Champs has already cemented the pair as one of the festival’s iconic duos but if they can make it three Gold Cups on the spin, they will join a short list of horse-jockey duos to achieve that remarkable treble. Since the turn of the century, it’s only Jim Culloty and Best Mate that have done so.
Townend is already the joint most successful Gold Cup jockey of all time, but there are plenty of talented rivals desperate to take his crown, including JJ Slevin on second favourite Banbridge and Mark Walsh aboard Inothewayurthinkin.
And there are plenty of other fascinating contests as Sam Twiston-Davies is aboard the favourite East India Dock in the first race of the day, the JCB Triumph Hurdle, and the Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle where Henry De Bromhead’s talented mare The Big Westerner leads the betting.
Follow all the news, including previews, expert tips, free bet offers and the latest Cheltenham odds from the final day of the Cheltenham Festival with our live blog below:
BHA defends series of false starts at Cheltenham
British Horseracing Authority starter Robbie Supple has defended existing procedures after a series of unsatisfactory starts at the Cheltenham Festival.
Tuesday's Ultima Handicap Chase required three attempts to get underway while Wednesday's Queen Mother Champion Chase had a standing start, a factor which Nico de Boinville felt had impacted on eventual second and hot favourite Jonbon's chances.
There was further incident in the very first race on day three when Willie Mullins' Maughreen whipped around as the runners were sent on their way at the second time of asking, putting paid to her chances.
After finishing second aboard Sixandahalf in the opening Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle in which the Maughreen incident occurred, Keith Donoghue said: "I think the starters are trying to stay with the rules that they have when they have seven runners, but with 24 runners there, you're not going to get them all to walk in in a line.
"I think they have to use their heads sometimes and just drop the flag and let them go when it looks reasonable enough."
Rachael Blackmore’s ‘magical’ double leads Irish surge on St. Patrick’s Thursday
Rachael Blackmore ended her 2025 Cheltenham Festival drought with a delightful double that kickstarted a green wave of Irish winners on St. Patrick’s Thursday.
Blackmore, the first woman to become leading jockey at the festival with six victories in 2021, had endured a lean opening two days with only last year’s Champion Chase winner, Captain Guinness, giving her hope of victory but even he would ultimately finish third.
And, her day three rides offered little promise of success with the bookmakers offering high odds for all three of Envoi Allen, Air Of Entitlement and Bob Olinger before racing began.
Yet riding the latter two to victory delivered Blackmore more success at this ‘magical’ meeting and helped the Irish trainers to win five of the seven races.
Cheltenham Gold Cup Day
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Cheltenham Gold Cup. The 2025 Festival comes to an end with the biggest race of the week.
Galopin Des Champs will go for history as Paul Townend tries to steer the Willie Mullins steed to a historic third straight Gold Cup triumph.
Stick with us for full live coverage.
