Royal Ascot LIVE: Results, winners and latest updates from day five as Frankie Dettori waves farewell
Frankie Dettori will arrive for his final day at Royal Ascot in the grandest possible fashion as part of the royal procession.
The 52-year-old has bounced back from a disappointing first day when he went winless and picked up a nine-day suspension - which he is appealing - to enjoy some spectacular successes, including the Gold Cup aboard Courage Mon Ami.
Dettori and his wife, Catherine, are in carriage four with Jamie Snowden and his wife, Lucy.
His book of rides on Saturday sees Covey as favourite for the Jersey Stakes, Free Wind a short price in the Hardwicke, Kinross fancied in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes and Knockbrex the market leader in the Golden Gates Handicap. He also rides Mums Tipple in the Wokingham.
Follow all of our coverage from the Royal Ascot 2023 below:
Kate triumphant after Frankie Dettori’s win at Royal Ascot
The Princess of Wales appeared to celebrate a Royal Ascot winner when she clenched her fists in triumph at the end of her day at the races.
Kate, who had wowed racegoers with a striking red dress, celebrated and clapped from the royal box after the aptly named Sandringham Stakes was won by Coppice, ridden by popular jockey Frankie Dettori.
The King and Queen, who have taken on the late Queen’s stable of racehorses, notched up their first Royal Ascot winner on Thursday 22 June, but their horse Candle Of Hope, a 50-1 outsider, was beaten by Dettori despite having led for a period.
The Princess of Wales wore red at the Berkshire meeting
Frankie Dettori celebrates landmark win at final Royal Ascot
Porta Fortuna registered an impressive success in the Albany Stakes to provide Frankie Dettori with his 80th Royal Ascot win.
Having ridden Gregory and Courage Mon Ami to success, the retiring Italian notched up his third victory of the week when guiding the Donnacha O’Brien-trained youngster to a one-length triumph.
A winner of a Group Three at Naas over this six-furlong distance on her previous start, the daughter of Caravaggio put her experience to good use with a professional display in Berkshire.
Having cruised stylishly into contention passing the two-furlong marker, the well-backed 5-1 winner responded gamely to her rider’s urgings in the closing stages as Dettori pushed his mount out with vigour to hold off the Aidan O’Brien-trained Matrika, who finished second having been up with the pace throughout.
Dettori said: “It’s brilliant to get 80. I had that figure in my mind all week, 100 per cent.
“I thought, ‘God, I’ve got to get three.’ It is easier said than done, but now that I’ve done it ‘Yes!’ it is a big number!”
Royal Ascot
