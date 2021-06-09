Logo Hunter wins again with bigger targets ahead

Logo Hunter scored successive Listed wins when taking the five-furlong Midsummer Sprint Stakes at Cork for Michael Browne and Billy Lee.

The 5,000 guineas purchase has been a revelation for Browne, who trains just five horses in Tipperary winning twice before landing the Listed Sole Power Sprint at Naas on his last appearance.

The gelding was sent off the 8-11 favourite and justified those odds when taking up the lead with a furlong left to travel and staying on to triumph by a length and a half from Dickiedooda.

“Michael is at the sales, he’s selling and I’d say it is killing him not to be here,” said owner Patrick Moyles.

“He went very well and Billy was full of praise with him.

“He said the ground was a bit dead but when he asked him to go he went on again, he hadn’t done a whole pile since his last race.”

Browne was expecting the horse to be swiftly sold after his rise to prominence in the sprint division, but Moyles is yet to accept an offer and intends to keep the partnership intact for the time being.

“There was loads of interest and loads of offers but nothing right yet,” said Moyles.

“Maybe there will be after this, although we’ve looked at a few Group races for him, so he’ll go for the Group Two Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh in a month. He is very exciting and we’re all delighted.

“We are enjoying the racing at the minute and if he is sold so be it, but for now we are happy to keep going and he has picked up a good pot today.”

Morph Speed (7-2 joint favourite) claimed his third race for trainer Richard O’Brien when taking the Cork Derby by three-quarters of a length.

The five-year-old only joined O’Brien’s stable in April and his last run saw him win at Leopardstown, a result that earned him a 6lb penalty when he lined up at Cork.

“This is a massive deal for us to win a race of this calibre,” said O’Brien.

“He made a little heavy weather of winning last week, but looks to me like he has stepped forward.

“He is hugely progressive, is a lovely staying handicapper but I might have had my fun as I have a feeling Johnny (Hassett, owner) might sell him.

“He is a beautiful horse, is very straightforward and has really hit a vein of form and looks quite versatile ground-wise.”

Jessica Harrington’s Impeachd Alexander prevailed from a tight finish to take the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden as the 13-8 favourite.

“She was quite green here on her debut when she missed the kick, so I got her in amongst them and taught her something,” said jockey Shane Foley.

“She was in a different category today, well switched on – maybe even a bit too much in my hands.

“We were headed in the closing stages so she had to be tough.”

Ted Walsh trained a winner for his daughter Katie as London Royal (2-1) struck in the six-furlong Mallow Maiden under Gary Carroll.

“I bought him as a yearling to go to the breeze-ups and he went to the French Arqana Breeze-Ups run in Doncaster last year, however he pulled a muscle in the breeze, I couldn’t sell him and I brought him home,” the winning owner explained.

“When you bring them back from the breeze-ups, it is very competitive and when you come to a premier track in Cork you are hoping and wishing it all goes right, and it did. Gary said he ran to above 80, which is good, and he is open to improvement.

“Everything is for sale and I’m delighted for the owner, she is tricky!”

Screen Siren then avenged her narrow loss in the Cork Racecourse Handicap in May to take the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies & Mares Handicap at 17-2 for Sarah Lynam and Mike Sheehy.

“I know the family well and have a good few of the relations at home,” Lynam said.