When does Cheltenham Festival start today?

Cheltenham Festival is back and looking to build on what was a superb meet 12 months ago when Rachael Blackmore pulled off an astounding win in the Gold Cup.

There much more action besides, with 28 races across the four days, providing plenty for fans to enjoy.

The British trainers will hope for a better showing this year, having gone down in the Prestbury Cup against their Irish counterparts, who managed 18 victories compared to just 10 for the hosts.

It will also be an intriguing battle between the punters and the bookmakers once more, with Energumene, Shishkin and Galopin Des Champs entering the week with a lot of support and short prices.

Here is a full rundown of the Cheltenham Festival across each of the four days and start times for the first races, plus when each day’s racing concludes:

When is the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?

The 2023 Cheltenham Festival starts on Tuesday 14 March and runs until Friday 17 March. There are seven races each day, beginning from 1.30pm GMT and concluding at 5.30pm.

Cheltenham Festival race schedule

Four days, 28 races and action aplenty - here’s the full schedule for Cheltenham in 2023 (All times GMT)

Champion Day – Tuesday, March 14

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - 1.30pm

Arkle Challenge Trophy - 2.10pm

Handicap Steeple Chase - 2.50pm

Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy - 3.30pm

Mares’ Hurdle - 4.10pm

Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4.50pm

National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup - 5.30pm

Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 15

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle - 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase - 2.10pm

Coral Cup Hurdle - 2.50pm

Queen Mother Champion Chase - 3.30pm

Cross-Country Steeple Chase - 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4.50pm

Champion Bumper - 5.30pm

St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 16

Turners Novices’ Chase - 1.30pm

Pertemps Network Final Hurdle - 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase - 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle - 3.30pm

County Plate Chase - 4.10pm

Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle - 4.50pm

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5.30pm

Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 17

Triumph Hurdle Jump - 1.30pm

Country Handicap Hurdle - 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2.50pm

Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase - 3.30pm

Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase - 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase - 4.50pm

Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5.30pm

How to watch the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the best action on ITV, with live coverage on the channel on each of the four days. Registered users can watch online via ITVX.

What are the odds for the Gold Cup (3.30pm, Friday 17 March)?

Galopin Des Champs 13/8

Noble Yeats 15/2

A Plus Tard 8/1

Bravemansgame 8/1

Stattler 8/1

Ahoy Senor 12/1

Conflated 12/1

Protektorat 16/1

Hewick 20/1

Minella Indo 20/1

Shishkin 20/1

Sounds Russian 25/1

All others 33/1 or higher

What are the odds for the Queen Mother Champion Chase (Wednesday 15 March, 3.30pm)?

Energumene 13/8

Edwardstone 15/8

Editeur Du Gite 6/1

Gentleman de Mee 10/1

Blue Lord 14/1

Nube Negra 25/1

Greaneteen 33/1

Funambule Sivola 40/1

Captain Guiness 50/1

Chacun Pour Soi 50/1

Coeur Sublime 66/1

What are the odds for the Ryanair Chase (Thursday 15 March, 2.50pm)?

Shishkin 11/8

Blue Lord 5/1

Fury Road 6/1

Janidil 7/1

Envoi Allen 12/1

French Dynamite 14/1

Conflated 16/1

Fakir Doudairies 16/1

Pic Dorhy 16/1

Ga Law 20/1

Haut En Couleurs 20/1

Hitman 22/1

Funambule Sivola 25/1

All others 40/1 or higher

What are the odds for the Stayers Hurdle (Thursday 15 March, 3.30pm)?

Blazing Khal 11/4

Teahupoo 7/2

Home By The Lee 6/1

Flooring Porter 7/1

Maries Rock 7/1

Gold Tweet 9/1

Ashdale Bob 14/1

Klassical Dream 14/1

Paisley Park 16/1

Asterion Forlonge 20/1

Buzz 20/1

Haut En Couleurs 20/1

Dashel Drasher 25/1

Sir Gerhard 25/1

All others 33/1 or higher