An emotional Willie Mullins was unable to speak after his son Patrick rode home 33-1 outsider Nick Rockett to victory at the Grand National at Aintree as part of a one-two-three for the champion trainer.

Amateur jockey Patrick Mullins guided Nick Rockett to victory over his stablemate and last year’s champion I Am Maximus, who was denied back-to-back victories at Aintree despite a valiant attempt.

Third-placed Grangeclare West, also at 33-1, rounded off an incredible one-two-three for trainer Mullins, who also had the fifth-placed horse in Meetingofthewaters, and he was visibly overcome after watching his son ride to victory.

"It was some result,” Mullins told ITV before he had to pause. “It is lovely to be able to give your son a ride in the National, but to be able to win it is just unbelievable.”

Mullins’ first winner came 20 years ago with Hedgehunter and the 68-year-old is now odds-on to win the trainer’s title for the second year running. He saddled six horses for the world-famous race, with five of them finishing in the top 7.

A 1,2,3 and 5 for Willie Mullins in the Grand National 🏆



And Patrick’s victory on Nick Rockett made it a memorable family affair for the Closutton stables.

"I'm too out of breath to say anything. It is incredible,” the winning rider told ITV. “ I got too good a start and had to take him back all the way but he jumped fantastic.

“It’s a dream from when I was a kid. When I was a kid I watched videos so this is very special.

“Nick Rockett is fine - I need a cold bath myself. He's not big but he is brave as a lion.”