‘World’s tallest jockey’ has new rival for crown at Cheltenham Festival

As Cheltenham Festival, horse racing’s biggest event of the year, gets underway on Tuesday, there will be two lofty figures who catch the eye more than most.

Jockey Jack Andrews made headlines last year as the world’s tallest jockey. The Englishman, standing at a staggering 6 ft 4 in (193cm) towered above the rest of the field, with the average jockey said to be no more than 5ft 2in.

Andrews had no luck with 66/1 shot Anightinlambourn in the 2023 Kim Muir Handicap Chase but returns this year to ride Henry’s Friend in the National Hunt Chase which concludes the first day’s action. The Ben Pauling-trained runner is still a longshot at around 20/1 but has won its last three races including at Ascot last month.

Andrews, however, will face competition this year for the title of ‘world’s tallest jockey’, with fellow 6ft 4in rider Thomas Costello set to line up in the first race of the day.

Jack Andrews has found success despite his unusual height for a jockey (PA)

The amateur jockey will ride for Willie Mullins aboard Asian Master at the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Cheltenham’s curtain-raiser on Tuesday. Albeit an outsider at around 16/1, Costello rode his first winner on the horse at Thurles in December.

The 22-year-old has admitted his height means a lengthy career in the sport is almost impossible, with the jockey detailing the strict diet regiment he has to endure to keep himself competitive against his far smaller peers.

“Breakfast is probably a no-go. For lunch, I try to have a sandwich then have something like a pasta-based dinner, nothing too heavy,” Costello said in an interview with the Guardian.

“I try to drink plenty of water and avoid sugary drinks. Chocolate and fizzy drinks are my guilty pleasures. It’s difficult not to, but I try not to snack as it doesn’t suit me at all.”

While the two imposing jockeys will not meet against each other in a race, Andrews said he is more than happy to square off with his Costello to see who takes home the official title of Cheltenham’s tallest jockey.

“I’ll have to stand next to him to see who is taller,” the Englishman joked.

