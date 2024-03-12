Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1710232080

Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Odds, tips, winners and latest updates from opening day

Cheltenham schedule, racecard and all the action as the Festival begins on Day 1

Michael Jones
Tuesday 12 March 2024 08:28
Comments
<p>Paul Townend riding El Fabiolo who will race in Wednesday’s Queen Mother Champion Chase</p>

Paul Townend riding El Fabiolo who will race in Wednesday’s Queen Mother Champion Chase

(Niall Carson/PA Wire)

The Cheltenham Festival starts today with the first seven of 28 races that will play out over the course of the next four days. The opening day of the Festival is usually a bombastic explosion of excitement, atmosphere and thrills with the star jockeys and trainers all hoping to get their weeks off to successful starts.

Around 70,000 spectators are expected to flock to Prestbury Park for the first day of the Festival where they’ll to get the better of the bookmakers whilst soaking in the celebratory feelings that tend to come from these big race meetings.

On today’s schedule, there is the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle which will kick off the week closely following by the exciting Arkle Chase and Ultima Handicap Chase. The main event is, of course, the Champion Hurdle which gets underway at 3.30pm and promises to be an open field especially with last year’s winner, Constitution Hill, not running.

Follow all of our coverage from the 2024 Cheltenham Festival below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Recommended

1710232080

Cheltenham Festival race schedule

St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 14

13:30 - Turners Novices’

14:10 - Pertemps Network Final

14:50 - Ryanair Steeple Chase

15:30 - Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle

16:10 - Magners Plate

16:50 - Jack de Bromhead Mares Novices’ Hurdle

17:30 - Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup

Mike Jones12 March 2024 08:28
1710231660

Cheltenham Festival race schedule

Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 13

13:30 - Novices’ Hurdle

14:10 - Novices’ Steeple Chase

14:50 - Coral Cup Hurdle

15:30 - Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase

16:10 - Cross Country Steeple Chase

16:50 - Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Steeple Chase Challenge Cup

17:30 - Champion Bumper

Mike Jones12 March 2024 08:21
1710231240

Cheltenham Festival race schedule

Champion Day – Tuesday, March 12

13:30 - Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

14:10 - Arkle Challenge Trophy

14:50 - Handicap Steeple Chase

15:30 - Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy

16:10 - Mares’ Hurdle

16:50 - Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

17:30 - National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup

Mike Jones12 March 2024 08:14
1710230820

When is the 2024 Cheltenham Festival?

The Cheltenham Festival begins on Tuesday 12 March and concludes on Friday 15 March.

The first race is scheduled for 1.30pm GMT each day, and the final race of the day is set to begin at 5.30pm. The championship race will be run at 3.30pm.

Mike Jones12 March 2024 08:07
1710230400

Good morning!

Today is the day.

The Cheltenham Festival begins this afternoon and National Hunt fans have four days of jam-packed action to look forward to which should include twists, turns and surprise results.

We’ll have all the coverage of the Festival running throughout the day so stick with for all the latest updates, odds, tips and results

Sonia Twigg12 March 2024 08:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in