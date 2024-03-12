Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Odds, tips, winners and latest updates from opening day
Cheltenham schedule, racecard and all the action as the Festival begins on Day 1
The Cheltenham Festival starts today with the first seven of 28 races that will play out over the course of the next four days. The opening day of the Festival is usually a bombastic explosion of excitement, atmosphere and thrills with the star jockeys and trainers all hoping to get their weeks off to successful starts.
Around 70,000 spectators are expected to flock to Prestbury Park for the first day of the Festival where they’ll to get the better of the bookmakers whilst soaking in the celebratory feelings that tend to come from these big race meetings.
On today’s schedule, there is the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle which will kick off the week closely following by the exciting Arkle Chase and Ultima Handicap Chase. The main event is, of course, the Champion Hurdle which gets underway at 3.30pm and promises to be an open field especially with last year’s winner, Constitution Hill, not running.
Cheltenham Festival race schedule
St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 14
13:30 - Turners Novices’
14:10 - Pertemps Network Final
14:50 - Ryanair Steeple Chase
15:30 - Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle
16:10 - Magners Plate
16:50 - Jack de Bromhead Mares Novices’ Hurdle
17:30 - Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup
Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 13
13:30 - Novices’ Hurdle
14:10 - Novices’ Steeple Chase
14:50 - Coral Cup Hurdle
15:30 - Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase
16:10 - Cross Country Steeple Chase
16:50 - Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Steeple Chase Challenge Cup
17:30 - Champion Bumper
Champion Day – Tuesday, March 12
13:30 - Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
14:10 - Arkle Challenge Trophy
14:50 - Handicap Steeple Chase
15:30 - Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy
16:10 - Mares’ Hurdle
16:50 - Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
17:30 - National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup
When is the 2024 Cheltenham Festival?
The Cheltenham Festival begins on Tuesday 12 March and concludes on Friday 15 March.
The first race is scheduled for 1.30pm GMT each day, and the final race of the day is set to begin at 5.30pm. The championship race will be run at 3.30pm.
Good morning!
Today is the day.
The Cheltenham Festival begins this afternoon and National Hunt fans have four days of jam-packed action to look forward to which should include twists, turns and surprise results.
We’ll have all the coverage of the Festival running throughout the day so stick with for all the latest updates, odds, tips and results
