Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Odds, tips, winners and latest updates from opening day

Paul Townend riding El Fabiolo who will race in Wednesday’s Queen Mother Champion Chase (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

The Cheltenham Festival starts today with the first seven of 28 races that will play out over the course of the next four days. The opening day of the Festival is usually a bombastic explosion of excitement, atmosphere and thrills with the star jockeys and trainers all hoping to get their weeks off to successful starts.

Around 70,000 spectators are expected to flock to Prestbury Park for the first day of the Festival where they’ll to get the better of the bookmakers whilst soaking in the celebratory feelings that tend to come from these big race meetings.

On today’s schedule, there is the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle which will kick off the week closely following by the exciting Arkle Chase and Ultima Handicap Chase. The main event is, of course, the Champion Hurdle which gets underway at 3.30pm and promises to be an open field especially with last year’s winner, Constitution Hill, not running.

Follow all of our coverage from the 2024 Cheltenham Festival below plus get the latest odds and tips right here: