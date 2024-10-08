Alleged racist abuse at linesman stops play during Championship football match

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A football match was temporarily stopped when an assistant referee was faced with alleged racist abuse, triggering a police investigation.

The Championship fixture between Portsmouth and Oxford game at Fratton Park was stopped in the 77th minute on Saturday before an tannoy announcement was made to issue a warning to spectators.

The alleged abuse against the linesman was believed to have come from either Block E or F in the North Lower area of the ground during the 1-1 draw. More than 20,000 people watched the game.

In a statement issued after the incident, Portsmouth FC appealed for information and confirmed that the culprit will face a ban.

“Football is for all and racism has no place in society,” the club said. “We all have a role to play in eradicating such behaviour and ensuring that discrimination of any kind is not welcome at Fratton Park.

“Any individual found to have made any racist or homophobic – or any discriminatory – remark will receive a significant ban from attending matches at Fratton Park”.

The club met the match officials after the game to discuss the incident and have launched an internal probe, including a review of CCTV footage in the area. The referee has also reported the matter to The Football Association.

Hampshire Police has confirmed it is also investigating. A spokesperson said: “We have received a report of racial abuse being directed towards a referee’s assistant yesterday 5 October between 1.30 pm and 2 pm. We are investigating.

open image in gallery Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho (left) apologised to the linesman after the game over the alleged abuse from the stand at Fratton Park ( Getty Images )

Racism continues to plague football with numerous incidents of abuse and discrimination, from fans and sporting colleagues, making global headlines each month.

Kick It Out, the anti-racism football charity, reports receiving some 1,332 reports in the 2023/24 season which is the highest number ever received by the anti-discrimination and inclusion charity in a single season.

Footballers recently demanded “consistent and significant consequences” for racist abuse.

The figures combine reports from across the professional game, grassroots, and social media, comprising a 32 per cent increase from the previous year and are over double the 610 received in the 2021/22 season.

The incident at Portsmouth also comes as Italian sportsman Marco Curto was given a 10-match ban by Fifa for racially abusing Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan, while playing for Como football club during a pre-season friendly game in July.

People with information about this incident are being encouraged to email the club “in confidence” at info@pompeyfc.co.uk with relevant details or call Hampshire Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number ‘44240432868’.