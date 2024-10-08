Alleged racist abuse at linesman stops play during Championship football match
Hampshire Police have launched an investigation after the alleged racist remarks were made the match official at Portsmouth’s Fratton Park
A football match was temporarily stopped when an assistant referee was faced with alleged racist abuse, triggering a police investigation.
The Championship fixture between Portsmouth and Oxford game at Fratton Park was stopped in the 77th minute on Saturday before an tannoy announcement was made to issue a warning to spectators.
The alleged abuse against the linesman was believed to have come from either Block E or F in the North Lower area of the ground during the 1-1 draw. More than 20,000 people watched the game.
In a statement issued after the incident, Portsmouth FC appealed for information and confirmed that the culprit will face a ban.
“Football is for all and racism has no place in society,” the club said. “We all have a role to play in eradicating such behaviour and ensuring that discrimination of any kind is not welcome at Fratton Park.
“Any individual found to have made any racist or homophobic – or any discriminatory – remark will receive a significant ban from attending matches at Fratton Park”.
The club met the match officials after the game to discuss the incident and have launched an internal probe, including a review of CCTV footage in the area. The referee has also reported the matter to The Football Association.
Hampshire Police has confirmed it is also investigating. A spokesperson said: “We have received a report of racial abuse being directed towards a referee’s assistant yesterday 5 October between 1.30 pm and 2 pm. We are investigating.
Racism continues to plague football with numerous incidents of abuse and discrimination, from fans and sporting colleagues, making global headlines each month.
Kick It Out, the anti-racism football charity, reports receiving some 1,332 reports in the 2023/24 season which is the highest number ever received by the anti-discrimination and inclusion charity in a single season.
Footballers recently demanded “consistent and significant consequences” for racist abuse.
The figures combine reports from across the professional game, grassroots, and social media, comprising a 32 per cent increase from the previous year and are over double the 610 received in the 2021/22 season.
The incident at Portsmouth also comes as Italian sportsman Marco Curto was given a 10-match ban by Fifa for racially abusing Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan, while playing for Como football club during a pre-season friendly game in July.
People with information about this incident are being encouraged to email the club “in confidence” at info@pompeyfc.co.uk with relevant details or call Hampshire Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number ‘44240432868’.
