Raheem Sterling enjoying LA – Thursday’s sporting social

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 14 July 2022 18:49
Raheem Sterling (PA)
Raheem Sterling (PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 14.

Football

Raheem Sterling was stateside after completing Chelsea switch.

Newcastle got on their bikes to channel fan favourite Shola Ameobi.

Pep Guardiola was reunited with Kyle Walker.

Marcus Rashford was working hard in Australia…

…while team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo worked out elsewhere.

Caroline Weir was getting settled in her new home.

Athletics

Sir Mo Farah was overwhelmed by the reaction to his documentary.

Tennis

New runabout Emma?

The Norries were heading home.

Thought of the day from Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Golf

Henrik Stenson had a decent view.

Cricket

English cricket was celebrating an anniversary.

The Warners were dancing.

The Bells were relaxing.

Formula One

Lando Norris was rocking some cute socks.

Cycling

Chris Froome enjoyed his day on Alpe d’Huez.

