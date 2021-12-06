The sporting weekend in pictures
Ralf Rangnick made a winning start, Chelsea lifted the women’s FA Cup and Lewis Hamilton won a wild Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Interim manager Ralf Rangnick enjoyed a winning start to his tenure at Old Trafford as Manchester United claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.
Reigning champions Manchester City ended the weekend top of the Premier League thanks to a 3-1 win at Watford after Chelsea lost 3-2 at West Ham, although the Blues did enjoy some success with victory over Arsenal in the delayed Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley.
Away from football, Lewis Hamilton won an incident-packed Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to draw level with Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship, China’s Zhao Xintong won snooker’s UK Championship and Viktor Hovland claimed the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.
Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.
