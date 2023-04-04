Ray remembered and Carlos Alcaraz bemoans injury – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 4.

Football

Ray Wilkins was remembered, five years on from his death.

James Maddison thanked Brendan Rodgers.

Luke Shaw was happy to be extending his Manchester United stay.

A birthday in the Zabaleta household.

A good day for Beth Mead on her road to recovery.

Golf

Ian Poulter reflected on a special day.

Sergio Garcia marked his son Enzo’s third birthday.

Tennis

Mixed emotions for Carlos Alcaraz.

Formula One

Mercedes turned the clock back.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri went sightseeing.