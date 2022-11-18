Raymond van Barneveld stuns Gerwyn Price to reach Grand Slam semi-finals

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld produced a remarkable comeback to beat world number one Gerwyn Price 16-13 to reach the semi-final of the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

The Dutchman, who retired in 2020 but made his comeback in February having gone through qualifying school, found himself 8-3 down in his first televised quarter-final in three years.

However, he rallied with seven successive legs and never looked back as his 20th 140 and his sixth maximum then saw him move 13-10 ahead and a 10th leg in 12 edged him close to victory before holding off a late fightback from the three-time defending champion.

“He played amazing in the first 10 legs. I’m not playing bad and I will never give up and I promised my grandson today,” Van Barneveld, who won the Grand Slam title a decade ago, told Sky Sports.

“8-3 down and I’m thinking ‘OK Ray, win a couple more legs against the world number one’ and then it changed.

“It’s all about belief and I worked unbelievably hard. I was struggling for many years and now with Julia (Evans) we’re going to marry next year. She’s the love of my life and I’m happy.”

In the opening quarter-final Michael Smith won a last-leg decider for a roller-coaster 16-15 victory over Joe Cullen.

The two-time world championship runner-up was never behind until his opponent edged ahead 10-9 and then 13-10.

But he went on to win six of the final eight legs to snatch victory with a 76 checkout, finishing with a 100 average having posted 14 180s.