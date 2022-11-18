Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Raymond van Barneveld stuns Gerwyn Price to reach Grand Slam semi-finals

The Dutchman launched a remarkable comeback.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 18 November 2022 22:21
Raymond van Barneveld is back in a televised semi-final (Adam Davy/PA)
Raymond van Barneveld is back in a televised semi-final (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

Five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld produced a remarkable comeback to beat world number one Gerwyn Price 16-13 to reach the semi-final of the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

The Dutchman, who retired in 2020 but made his comeback in February having gone through qualifying school, found himself 8-3 down in his first televised quarter-final in three years.

However, he rallied with seven successive legs and never looked back as his 20th 140 and his sixth maximum then saw him move 13-10 ahead and a 10th leg in 12 edged him close to victory before holding off a late fightback from the three-time defending champion.

“He played amazing in the first 10 legs. I’m not playing bad and I will never give up and I promised my grandson today,” Van Barneveld, who won the Grand Slam title a decade ago, told Sky Sports.

Recommended

“8-3 down and I’m thinking ‘OK Ray, win a couple more legs against the world number one’ and then it changed.

“It’s all about belief and I worked unbelievably hard. I was struggling for many years and now with Julia (Evans) we’re going to marry next year. She’s the love of my life and I’m happy.”

In the opening quarter-final Michael Smith won a last-leg decider for a roller-coaster 16-15 victory over Joe Cullen.

The two-time world championship runner-up was never behind until his opponent edged ahead 10-9 and then 13-10.

But he went on to win six of the final eight legs to snatch victory with a 76 checkout, finishing with a 100 average having posted 14 180s.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in