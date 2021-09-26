Richard Cockerill looking to stamp his authority on England

Richard Cockerill plans to stamp his combative personality on to England’s pack after being recruited by Eddie Jones to establish an edge up-front.

Cockerill was appointed forwards coach three weeks ago and will work with Jones’ 45-man training squad for the first time when they gather at The Lensbury for a three-day camp on Sunday.

The snarling former Leicester hooker was a belligerent force for England throughout the 27 caps won between 1997 and 1999 and he famously stared down New Zealand’s Norm Hewitt as the Haka was being performed.

Richard Cockerill confronts All Blacks hooker Norm Hewitt during the Haka in 1997 (John Giles/PA) (PA Archive)

As a coach at Tigers and Edinburgh the 50-year-old fielded well-drilled and rugged forward packs forged in his own image to earn the approval of Jones as he aims to win the 2023 World Cup.

“Eddie wants a fresh pair of eyes, different eyes. He wants me to bring my personality and my drive,” Cockerill said.

“I’ve always been able to get combative forward packs and drive mentality and I think that’s probably appealed to him.

“To be able to coach this group of players with the quality that England have and to try to bring that edge, physicality and mindset is a real challenge for me.”