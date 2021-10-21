Man Utd enjoy Atalanta victory – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 21.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford hailed Manchester United’s never-say-die spirit as they battled back to beat Atalanta in the Champions League.

Former United star Rio Ferdinand wished his old defensive partner well on his birthday.

Jesse Lingard and Bruno Fernandes were having fun.

As were Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville.

Motor racing

Lewis Hamilton let off some steam away from the Formula One track.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was soaking in the view.

Jos Buttler was raring to go.

Tennis

Andy Murray had his say on the changes made to the Wimbledon schedule in 2022.

Boxing

Bad news for Dillian Whyte.

Basketball

LeBron James was toasting the return of NBA action.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to strive for excellence.

MMA

Michael Van Gerwen is ready

MMA

Michael Bisping is unfazed by earthquakes.