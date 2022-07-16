Riyad Mahrez needs new phone and Ireland celebrate – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 16.

Football

Riyad Mahrez needs a new phone.

City jetted off.

Chelsea got their man.

Virgil van Dijk made a promise.

Leeds were enjoying Australia.

Rugby Union

Ireland stunned New Zealand again.

Cricket

Matthew Fisher supported his side.

KP backed Virat Kohli.

MMA

Conor McGregor enjoyed his birthday.