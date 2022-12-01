Rob Burrow to read CBeebies Bedtime Story using computer

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rob Burrow will break new ground at the weekend when he reads a CBeebies Bedtime Story using technology that allows him to speak.

The former Leeds Rhinos scrum-half, 40, suffers from motor neurone disease and uses a computer to communicate.

He will become the first person to read a story on the BBC’s children’s channel this way, with the eye-controlled technology being able to create Burrow’s Yorkshire accent.

Burrow will read ‘Tilda Tries Again’ by Tom Percival, a story about a girl who suddenly finds life challenging before discovering a new way to approach her problems, and the programme will air on Saturday night at 6.50pm.

Burrow said: “I used to love reading to my own children as part of their bedtime routine. I was so excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

“Reading and literacy are so important. It doesn’t matter what your disability is, reading is accessible to everyone. Anyone can enjoy reading and develop a love of books and bedtime stories, just like me and my family.”

Burrow joins England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane in appearing on the popular show, with Kane recently reading a story about a mouse finding its inner lion.