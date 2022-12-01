Rob Burrow to read CBeebies Bedtime Story using computer
The former Leeds Rhinos scrum-half suffers from motor neurone disease and uses a computer to communicate
Rob Burrow will break new ground at the weekend when he reads a CBeebies Bedtime Story using technology that allows him to speak.
The former Leeds Rhinos scrum-half, 40, suffers from motor neurone disease and uses a computer to communicate.
He will become the first person to read a story on the BBC’s children’s channel this way, with the eye-controlled technology being able to create Burrow’s Yorkshire accent.
Burrow will read ‘Tilda Tries Again’ by Tom Percival, a story about a girl who suddenly finds life challenging before discovering a new way to approach her problems, and the programme will air on Saturday night at 6.50pm.
Burrow said: “I used to love reading to my own children as part of their bedtime routine. I was so excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.
“Reading and literacy are so important. It doesn’t matter what your disability is, reading is accessible to everyone. Anyone can enjoy reading and develop a love of books and bedtime stories, just like me and my family.”
Burrow joins England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane in appearing on the popular show, with Kane recently reading a story about a mouse finding its inner lion.
