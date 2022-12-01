Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rob Burrow to read CBeebies Bedtime Story using computer

The former Leeds Rhinos scrum-half suffers from motor neurone disease and uses a computer to communicate

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 01 December 2022 07:44
Comments
Rob Burrow will read a CBeebies Bedtime Story on Saturday (BBC handout/PA)
Rob Burrow will read a CBeebies Bedtime Story on Saturday (BBC handout/PA)

Rob Burrow will break new ground at the weekend when he reads a CBeebies Bedtime Story using technology that allows him to speak.

The former Leeds Rhinos scrum-half, 40, suffers from motor neurone disease and uses a computer to communicate.

He will become the first person to read a story on the BBC’s children’s channel this way, with the eye-controlled technology being able to create Burrow’s Yorkshire accent.

Burrow will read ‘Tilda Tries Again’ by Tom Percival, a story about a girl who suddenly finds life challenging before discovering a new way to approach her problems, and the programme will air on Saturday night at 6.50pm.

Burrow said: “I used to love reading to my own children as part of their bedtime routine. I was so excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Recommended

“Reading and literacy are so important. It doesn’t matter what your disability is, reading is accessible to everyone. Anyone can enjoy reading and develop a love of books and bedtime stories, just like me and my family.”

Burrow joins England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane in appearing on the popular show, with Kane recently reading a story about a mouse finding its inner lion.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in