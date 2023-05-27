Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Leeds Rhinos have condemned an “upsetting” and “totally untrue” Facebook post which claimed Rob Burrow had died.

The rugby league club said Burrow is “fine” and looking forward to enjoying the Bank Holiday weekend with his family after a Facebook account was set up to spread the “hateful” fake news.

Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019 and an account called ‘Leeds Rhinos Fans’ falsely claimed the club legend had died at 8am on Saturday morning.

The fake news was still online on Facebook by Saturday afternoon and had been shared over 14,000 times on the social media platform, with many users deceived by the “sick” and “disgusting” post.

Leeds Rhinos said they have reported the post to Meta, who own Facebook, adding they “hope it will be taken down as soon as possible”.

A club statement said: “Please do not share any content on social media regarding Rob.

“The fake account that was set up today on Facebook to spread hateful news that is totally untrue and upsetting for the family.

“Rob is fine and looking forward to enjoying the Bank Holiday weekend with his family.”

Burrow recently appeared at the inaugural Rob Burrow marathon in Leeds - established in his honour to raise money for the fake MND Association.

He was pushed around the course in a specially adapted wheelchair by his friend and former team-mate Kevin Sinfield.

Burrow was carried over the finish line by Sinfield In an emotional moment at Headingley Stadium.