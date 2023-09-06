Port Vale unhappy with Robbie Williams – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 6.

Football

Another award for Bukayo Saka.

Port Vale were not happy with boyhood fan Robbie Williams changing his allegiance to Tottenham.

Jordan Henderson was back on England duty.

Aaron Ramsdale turned on the style.

Gary Neville received a gift.

Erling Haaland linked up with Norway.

Rugby Union

The World Cup countdown was on.

George North was looking forward to his fourth World Cup.

Uruguay checked out the local area.

Romania had one voice.

Ireland were hard at it in the gym.

Cricket

Harry Brook was added to England’s ODI squad.

Jason Roy reflected on the Hundred.

Formula One

A romantic trip for Yuki Tsunoda.

Valtteri Bottas did a bit of exploring on two wheels.