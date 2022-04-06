Roy Hodgson’s still got it and crowds follow Tiger – Wednesday’s sporting social
The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 6.
Football
Roy Hodgson rolled back the years.
Rest and recovery for Liverpool.
Ronald Koeman was looking forward to his new job.
Bastian Schweinsteiger had his eyes on the night’s Champions League action.
Clubs looked back.
Cricket
Nat Sciver and Tammy Beaumont reflected on the World Cup.
Stuart Broad tested people’s Nottinghamshire knowledge.
Golf
It’s not Masters week if you don’t try and skim a ball across the water at 16.
Some are better at it than others.
Five deep to watch Tiger Woods – and he’s only practising.
Motor racing
Valtteri Bottas tried a new sport.
Boxing
Tony Bellew was pumped for Everton’s big match with Burnley.
UFC
Conor McGregor put the work in.
