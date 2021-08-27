Ronaldo returns and Verstappen turns Belgium orange – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo returned.

Did Rio Ferdinand play a part in Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer saga?

A two-time Super Bowl champion is excited for Ronaldo’s return.

Andy Murray called out hypocrite Man Utd fans.

MK Dons pulled out of the race for the forward.

Meanwhile in Wrexham….

Roy Keane poked fun at Gary Neville.

Moussa Sissoko reunited with Danny Rose.

Newcastle released their new third kit.

Casemiro signed a new deal at Real Madrid

Cricket

The Barmy Army mocked India.

Matt Prior was not happy with the news out of Sussex

Chris Jordan said goodbye to Hove.

Dale Steyn lauded James Anderson.

Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas had a laugh.

Emma Raducanu continued to end her tennis.

Formula One

Dutchman Max Verstappen brought out the orange helmet for Spa.

Lewis Hamilton sent positive vibes.