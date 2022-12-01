Ronnie O’Sullivan tumbles out of Scottish Open after loss to Gary Wilson

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ronnie O’Sullivan was knocked out of the BetVictor Scottish Open after losing 4-3 to Gary Wilson in the third round.

World number 32 Wilson’s decisive break of 73 in the deciding frame at Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh set up a clash with either Hossein Vafaei or Yan Bingtao in the last 16.

O’Sullivan was whitewashed in a Triple Crown event for the first time in his career earlier this month when losing 6-0 to China’s Ding Junhui in the UK Championship quarter-finals.

Wilson also made scores of 73, 83 and 82 to secure his first career win against world number one O’Sullivan.

Mark Selby set up a last-16 clash with either Jack Lisowski or Ali Carter after beating Robert Milkins 4-1, while Zhou Yuelong and Mark Williams progressed after respective 4-0 wins against Barry Hawkins and Jimmy Robertson.

Judd Trump, who made his eighth career 147-break in his 4-0 second-round win against Mitchell Mann, saw off Jamie Clarke 4-1 and world number four Neil Robertson defeated Joe Perry by the same score.

China’s Ding, who lost 10-7 to Mark Allen in the UK Championship final, lost 4-2 to Joe O’Connor and in an all-Scottish affair, Anthony McGill edged past Scott Donaldson 4-3.

Earlier on Wednesday, UK champion Allen sealed his place in the third round with a 132 clearance in a 4-2 win against Martin Gould.

Yan Bingtao clinched the deciding frame to defeat Liam Highfield 4-3, Ryan Day beat Lyu Haotian 4-2, Lisowski white-washed Allan Taylor and home favourite John Higgins edged out Cao Yupeng 4-3.