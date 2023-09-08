Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as France and New Zealand fans arrive ahead of the Rugby World Cup opening match at the Stadium de France.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup hosts France are taking on much-fancied New Zealand in a mouth-watering opener in Paris on Friday 8 September.

The two sides are among the favourites for the tournament and it is likely to be a key clash with both sides looking to top their Pool.

New Zealand, France, South Africa and Ireland are among the elite teams that will vie for glory at the Rugby World Cup this autumn.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Rugby World Cup on ITV 1, with coverage on the channel starting from 6.45 pm.