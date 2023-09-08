Jump to content

Watch live: France and New Zealand fans arrive for Rugby World Cup opening match

Francesca Casonato
Friday 08 September 2023 17:25
Watch live as France and New Zealand fans arrive ahead of the Rugby World Cup opening match at the Stadium de France.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup hosts France are taking on much-fancied New Zealand in a mouth-watering opener in Paris on Friday 8 September.

The two sides are among the favourites for the tournament and it is likely to be a key clash with both sides looking to top their Pool.

New Zealand, France, South Africa and Ireland are among the elite teams that will vie for glory at the Rugby World Cup this autumn.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Rugby World Cup on ITV 1, with coverage on the channel starting from 6.45 pm.

