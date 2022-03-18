England Rugby will travel to Paris to face France Rugby on Saturday and while talk has been focused on if the hosts can win the 2022 Six Nations and the grand slam, the visitors have managed to grab a few headlines themselves.

It’s Eddie Jones’ team selected which has got people talking as he has brought George Furbank in at full-back and moved the usual 15, Freddie Steward, to the wing.

Many are perplexed as to why the coach has moved Steward out of position, especially when he has talented wingers like Max Malins and Adam Radwan to call upon.

Jones said: “Because of the way that France play, we think he’s the best full-back and Freddie’s the best winger for us. For this game. It’s a one-off selection.

“It’s funny how the cycle goes. In two years, George has gone from being a debutant to now playing the biggest game of his career up to this stage – and he’s well-equipped to handle it.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

When is France vs England?

The fixture will kick-off at 8pm on Saturday, 19 March at the Stade de France.

How can I watch France vs England?

The game will be live on ITV and fans can also stream the match on the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

France have made one change to their starting team who defeated Wales and it sees star winger Damian Penaud return after isolating with Covid.

Meanwhile England have five new faces in the starting pack with one being a forced change as Charlie Ewels is banned following his red card against Ireland. Nick Isiekwe comes back into the team in place of Ewels and Will Stuart gets the nod over Kyle Sinckler, who suffered a concussion last week.

Sam Underhill comes in for the injured Tom Curry and in the backs George Furbank starts at full-back, moving Freddie Steward to the wing. Ben Youngs starts at scrum half ahead of Harry Randall.

Confirmed line-ups

France: Melvyn Jaminet; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Gabin Villiere; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio, Cameron Woki, Paul Willimse, Francois Cros, Anthony Jelonch, Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mohamed Haouas, Romain Taofifenua, Thibaud Flament, Dylan Cretin, Maxime Lucu, Thomas Ramos.

England: George Furbank; Freddie Steward, Joe Marchant, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell; Marcus Smith, Ben Youngs; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Will Stuart, Maro Itoje, Nick Isiekwe, Courtney Lawes (captain), Sam Underhill, Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: Nic Dolly, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Ollie Chessum, Alex Dombrandt, Harry Randall, George Ford, Elliot Daly.

Odds

France - 1/4

Draw - 25/1

England - 11/4

Prediction

England may have a point to prove and will try to not finish fifth for the second consecutive year but France have a grand slam in their sights. Fabien Galthie’s men will be difficult to beat and with the home advantage they are sure to claim the win and the title. France 25-10 England.