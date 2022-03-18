France Rugby host England Rugby in the Six Nations on Saturday in a match which could deliver the Grand Slam for the hosts.

The French have been clinical in the tournament this year and have looked deadly in every match they have played. Eddie Jones’ men are now the only team standing in their way of a perfect run and if they can win it will be their first title since 2010.

France have been given a boost ahead of the match as Damian Penaud, who could win the top try scorer award, returns from his Covid isolation.

England will do their best to spoil the party though as they will be hurting from their defeat to Ireland last week. They are in danger of coming fifth for the second time in a row and so need to take something away from the match.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

When is France vs England?

The fixture will kick-off at 8pm on Saturday, 19 March at the Stade de France.

How can I watch France vs England?

The game will be live on ITV and fans can also stream the match on the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

France have made one change to their starting team who defeated Wales and it sees star winger Damian Penaud return after isolating with Covid.

Meanwhile England have five new faces in the starting pack with one being a forced change as Charlie Ewels is banned following his red card against Ireland. Nick Isiekwe comes back into the team in place of Ewels and Will Stuart gets the nod over Kyle Sinckler, who suffered a concussion last week.

Sam Underhill comes in for the injured Tom Curry and in the backs George Furbank starts at full-back, moving Freddie Steward to the wing. Ben Youngs starts at scrum half ahead of Harry Randall.

Confirmed line-ups

France: Melvyn Jaminet; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Gabin Villiere; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio, Cameron Woki, Paul Willimse, Francois Cros, Anthony Jelonch, Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mohamed Haouas, Romain Taofifenua, Thibaud Flament, Dylan Cretin, Maxime Lucu, Thomas Ramos.

England: George Furbank; Freddie Steward, Joe Marchant, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell; Marcus Smith, Ben Youngs; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Will Stuart, Maro Itoje, Nick Isiekwe, Courtney Lawes (captain), Sam Underhill, Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: Nic Dolly, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Ollie Chessum, Alex Dombrandt, Harry Randall, George Ford, Elliot Daly.

Odds

France - 1/4

Draw - 25/1

England - 11/4

Prediction

England may have a point to prove and will try to not finish fifth for the second consecutive year but France have a grand slam in their sights. Fabien Galthie’s men will be difficult to beat and with the home advantage they are sure to claim the win and the title. France 25-10 England.