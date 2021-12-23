Jess Breach to return for Harlequins after breaking her back in training

Electric winger Jess Breach will return for Harlequins on 27 December against Wasps after breaking her back in training.

The 24-year-old injured her ankle in last season’s semi-final but got back on the pitch for two matches of this campaign in October. Then she broke her back in what she said could have been a life or death situation.

“Nobody knew how bad it was going to be,” she told BBC Sport. “I just thought ‘I’ve got a dead back’, like you get a dead calf or dead quads. But then I couldn’t really move or walk so I had to go to A&E.”

Breach has worked hard to recover and is set to take to the field again in Quins’ ‘Big Game’ match at Twickenham Stadium on Monday. She is back in time to get valuable playing minutes ahead of the Women’s Six Nations in April and the upcoming World Cup.

But while many fans may be looking ahead to the big tournaments, the star is solely focused on a game at a time.

“It’s been pretty stressful,” she added. “I’m glad to have come out the other side. After my ankle, I was definitely fine and thought I’ll play loads of games. After this injury I’m definitely going to take every game as it comes for the foreseeable future.”

Breach will hope to add another win to Harlequins record as the reigning Premier 15s champions are currently fourth. The match at Twickenham is the first women’s league fixture to be played at the home of English rugby and it is being broadcast on BT Sport.