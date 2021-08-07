The British and Irish Lions go in search of victory in the third and final Test against South Africa on Saturday.

Warren Gatland’s side won the first Test in Cape Town, but the Springboks fought back to tie the series with a much more disciplined display second time out.

As a result of that scrappy encounter, Gatland has asked his side to keep a “high-tempo game” and not get “caught up in the niggle” of the encounter.

“They came with a clear gameplan last game and that was to slow the game down. We’re a really fit team and we want to move the ball. It’s obviously going to be tough and it will be a conscious effort to stay out of that dogfight because I imagine that’s what they’re going to bring again,” he said.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The Lions and Springboks kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday, 7 August.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports The Lions. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. Highlights of the third Test will be on Channel 4 and All4.

Team news

Warren Gatland has opted for multiple changes for the final Test, with Ken Owens, Wyn Jones, Bundee Aki and Josh Adams among those coming into the XV. Criticism came for not enough creativity in the second Test in particular, so these changes will look to aid that improvement.

Faf de Klerk and Pieter-Steph du Toit are both out injured for South Africa, with Cobus Reinach and Lood De Jager both coming into the side as the hosts look to put together back-to-back victories.

Line-ups

Lions: Liam Williams; Josh Adams, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Duhan van der Merwe; Dan Biggar, Ali Price; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tadhg Furlong, Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones (c), Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Kyle Sinckler, Adam Beard, Sam Simmonds, Conor Murray, Finn Russell, Elliot Daly.

South Africa: Le Roux; Kolbe, Am, De Allende, Mapimpi; Pollard, Reinach; Kitshoff, Mbonambi, Malherbe, Etzebeth, De Jager, Kolisi (c), Mostert, Wiese

Replacements: Marx, Nyakane, Koch, Van Staden, Smith, Jantjies, Steyn, Willemse

Odds

Lions 8/5

Draw 22/1

South Africa 11/10