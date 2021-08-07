The series is finely poised in the British and Irish Lions’ tour coming to a close on Saturday as they once again face South Africa.

After Warren Gatland’s side secured victory first time out, a much feistier and combative affair saw the Springboks win the second Test - now it’s all on the line in the third.

Attacking coach Gregor Townsend is looking for the Lions’ changes to make the difference in a more up-tempo performance, picking out scrum-half Ali Price as one to watch.

“He’s got the pace to go through gaps,” he said. “If you create opportunities, you have more chance of winning the game. You may create more through pressure. We know we have to control the game more by moving South Africa around, draining them of energy whenever we can.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The Lions and Springboks kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday, 7 August.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports The Lions. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. Highlights of the third Test will be on Channel 4 and All4.

Team news

Warren Gatland has opted for multiple changes for the final Test, with Ken Owens, Wyn Jones, Bundee Aki and Josh Adams among those coming into the XV. Criticism came for not enough creativity in the second Test in particular, so these changes will look to aid that improvement.

Faf de Klerk and Pieter-Steph du Toit are both out injured for South Africa, with Cobus Reinach and Lood De Jager both coming into the side as the hosts look to put together back-to-back victories.

Line-ups

Lions: Liam Williams; Josh Adams, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Duhan van der Merwe; Dan Biggar, Ali Price; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tadhg Furlong, Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones (c), Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Kyle Sinckler, Adam Beard, Sam Simmonds, Conor Murray, Finn Russell, Elliot Daly.

South Africa: Le Roux; Kolbe, Am, De Allende, Mapimpi; Pollard, Reinach; Kitshoff, Mbonambi, Malherbe, Etzebeth, De Jager, Kolisi (c), Mostert, Wiese

Replacements: Marx, Nyakane, Koch, Van Staden, Smith, Jantjies, Steyn, Willemse

Odds

Lions 8/5

Draw 22/1

South Africa 11/10