Ireland star Mack Hansen suffers injury blow ahead of Lions announcement

Ireland wing Mack Hansen has been ruled out for up to “five weeks” just a few days ahead of the upcoming announcement for the British and Irish Lions squad.

Hansen will miss Connacht's final two United Rugby Championship games of the season, though he is hoping to be included in Andy Farrell’s squad for the tour of Australia.

If selected, the 27-year-old – who was born in the Australian city of Canberra – should have recovered in time for the Lions’ pre-tour match against Argentina at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on 20 June.

Hansen has scored 12 tries in 28 caps for Ireland since making his debut in February 2022, and it was Farrell who awarded the winger his first start for his country.

Hansen’s teammate Bundee Aki, who is also hopeful of a spot in the Lions squad, is available again after missing Connacht’s games against the Stormers and Lions with a heel issue.

However, Ireland captain Caelan Doris may miss out after it was announced that he will need a “procedure” on a shoulder injury, with England’s Maro Itoje potentially replacing the No 8 as captain of the touring side.

Farrell, who stepped away from his role as Ireland head coach at the end of 2024 to take over preparations for the upcoming tour, will name the Lions squad at the O2 Arena on Thursday, 8 May.

The Lions will travel to Australia after the match against Argentina, and face five warm-up matches Down Under – against teams including Western Force, the Queensland Reds and the NSW Waratahs – before the first Test against the Wallabies on 19 July in Brisbane.

The tourists will then face a First Nations & Pasifika XV on 22 July before concluding the 10-match tour with the final two Tests against Australia on 26 July and 2 August, in Melbourne and Sydney respectively.