British & Irish Lions 2025: Predicting the squad to tour Australia

The unveiling of the British and Irish Lions squad to tour Australia is imminent with the last chance to impress Andy Farrell over.

The Lions head coach will name his touring party to travel Down Under on 8 May in front of a live audience at London’s O2 Arena, with a big captaincy call to be made between Ireland No 8 Caelan Doris and England lock Maro Itoje.

England’s strong finish to a coming-of-age Six Nations campaign has furthered the chances of plenty of their players, while Farrell’s familiarity with the Irish squad should mean plenty of representation despite the relinquishing of their crown.

Scotland and Wales have several standouts eyeing inclusion, too, with the announcement of the assistant coaches potentially revealing more about Farrell’s plans.

What could his squad to take on the Wallabies look like? The Independent has selected a 38-man touring party:

Loosehead props (3)

open image in gallery Andrew Porter is a likely Test starter ( Getty Images )

Pierre Schoeman (Scotland), Andrew Porter (Ireland), Ellis Genge (England)

Changes since post-Six Nations selection: None

Don’t rule out Wales loosehead Nicky Smith given his scrummaging skill but this trio all possess a better blend of skillsets. Ironman Porter is a regular 70-minute man for Ireland, Schoeman an underrated force with the ball and at the breakdown, and Genge has been back to his best in England white.

Hookers (3)

open image in gallery Dan Sheehan made an impressive return from a serious knee injury in the Six Nations ( PA Wire )

Dan Sheehan (Ireland), Dewi Lake (Wales), Jamie George (England)

Changes: None

Sheehan returned to full force in the Six Nations after a speedy recovery from ACL surgery, and feels a nailed-on starter. It was a shame not to see more of Lake after his own injury issues - how Wales needed him fit and firing. While his time as a Lions Test starter may have gone, George would be an excellent squad man and possible midweek captain if required, a role fulfilled by mentor Rory Best in 2017.

Tighthead props (3)

open image in gallery Will Stuart has emerged as a real force at prop for England ( PA Archive )

Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), Zander Fagerson (Scotland), Will Stuart (England)

Changes since post-Six Nations: None

The thought of Asher Opoku-Fordjour bolting into contention with a breakthrough Six Nations was entirely misplaced, with the hugely improved Stuart instead taking the tighthead shine for England. The Bath prop has gone from fringe contender to possible starter, particularly with Furlong’s ongoing fitness battles. Fagerson should make a second tour in succession.

Locks (5)

open image in gallery Maro Itoje could well lead the Lions ( AFP via Getty Images )

Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), Maro Itoje (England), Joe McCarthy (Ireland), George Martin (England), Ollie Chessum (England)

Changes: None

There’s a chance that Beirne reprises his role on the blindside with the emergence of McCarthy and Martin giving Farrell two tighthead lock options to complement Itoje, who tends to rise to the occasion in the famous red shirt. The England second row is now our choice as captain having performed the role well in his first Six Nations a skipper, with his past experiences as a tourist helping his case. Chessum also offers four/six versatility and is just getting better and better; Leicester teammate Martin must get over his injury and prove his fitness.

Adam Beard, Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist, Will Rowlands, Dafydd Jenkins, James Ryan and Ryan Baird all have their merits, but this quintet are strong.

Back rows (7)

open image in gallery Jac Morgan has felt like a lone warrior at times for Wales ( Getty Images )

Caelan Doris (Ireland), Ben Earl (England), Josh van der Flier (Ireland), Tom Curry (England), Jac Morgan (Wales), Henry Pollock (England), Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

Changes: Pollock IN, Jamie Ritchie (Scotland) OUT

Squeezing this group down to even seven names remains a brutal task - with Henry Pollock impossible now to leave out after his Dublin tour de force against Leinster. Looking at the openside options alone, all of Van der Flier, Earl, Tom and Ben Curry, Morgan, Sam Underhill, Rory Darge, Jack Willis and Tommy Reffell deserve mention and consideration. Willis misses out partly due to the fact that Toulouse could well still be playing in the Top 14 when the Lions play their first game in Australia.

There are relatively few bonafide blindsides in the mix at six, though Jamie Ritchie is returning to past form and Courtney Lawes has made his desire to tour clear. Four of the locks included in our squad have the ability to cover the position, though, and Farrell may well favour two back-row scavengers anyway. Jack Conan is very close to a second tour but the vast experience of Faletau, a Test match animal chasing a fourth Lions trip, could be seen as valuable.

Scrum halves (3)

open image in gallery Jamison Gibson-Park may still be the best scrum half bet as a Test starter despite a patchy autumn ( Brian Lawless/PA Wire )

Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland), Alex Mitchell (England), Tomos Williams (Wales)

Changes: None

Gibson-Park’s importance to Ireland’s attack should see him take the starting nine shirt, with Mitchell also earning a first Lions trip. Williams’s skillset would be a nice fit if Farrell favours an Irish-style system having shown his talents again for Gloucester after a slightly difficult time with Wales. Ben White is unfortunate to miss out.

Fly halves (3)

open image in gallery Finn Russell should be one of the fly halves selected ( PA Wire )

Finn Russell (Scotland), Fin Smith (England), George Ford (England)

Changes: Ford for Marcus Smith (England)

So much to consider here with the form and fortunes of Irish and English fly halves key in determining who joins Russell – safely in despite Johnny Sexton’s criticism last year – in a touring trio. Let’s again explain, though, the absence of Owen Farrell. Having suffered another injury blow after a tough first season in Paris, and with no recent Test rugby in which to really press his case, it may be easier for his father to avoid a potential millstone by letting his son continue to settle at Racing 92.

The younger of the two Smiths has seized England’s fly half shirt and has the right materials to go well with the Lions, as he showed in out-shining Sam Prendergast in Northampton’s brilliant Champions Cup semi-final success. George Ford takes the final shirt as another experienced head having been a key off-field contributor for England in the Six Nations and sparkled since at Sale.

Centres (5)

open image in gallery Bundee Aki remains a key figure for Ireland ( Getty Images )

Sione Tuipulotu (Scotland), Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), Garry Ringrose (Ireland), Bundee Aki (Ireland), Huw Jones (Scotland)

Changes: None

The timing of Ollie Lawrence’s achilles injury was desperately disappointing given how he appeared to be forcing his way in. But this group has a nice balance to it and real familiarity with one another. The versatile Tom Jordan filled in admirably but Tuipulotu was much missed by Scotland, with his development as a leader an added bonus. Henshaw has not been at his best this year and perhaps feels slightly vulnerable.

Wings and full-backs (6)

open image in gallery Blair Kinghorn could provide versatility on tour ( Getty Images )

Hugo Keenan (Ireland), James Lowe (Ireland), Mack Hansen (Ireland), Blair Kinghorn (Scotland), Darcy Graham (Scotland), Tommy Freeman (England)

Changes: Graham for Duhan van der Merwe (England)

Another area in which it is tough to narrow the options down, with livewire Scot Graham stealing in to snatch a spot as part of a wing group where beauty may be in the eye of the beholder. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso drops out on account of a shoulder injury that appears to have been mismanaged by both Exeter and England, while Duhan van der Merwe is another overcoming injury and perhaps more limited a player than other options. Freeman’s capacity to cover centre and aerial ability offer a point of difference from a player just getting better and better.

The other quandary in this unit is what to do with Kinghorn, like Willis a potential Top 14 winner with Toulouse. The 27-year-old possesses unique ability to provide a genuine option at fly half and across the back three, though, and thus takes a spot as an ideal utility man even if he will arrive late in Australia - and has his own fitness worries to clear.

The Independent’s predicted Lions 23 for first Test

Starting XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Maro Itoje (capt), 5 Joe McCarthy; 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Caelan Doris; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Finn Russell; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Sione Tuipulotu, 14 Blair Kinghorn; 15 Hugo Keenan

Replacements: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Ben Earl; 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Fin Smith, 23 Tommy Freeman