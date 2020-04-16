Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British and Irish Lions will unveil their touring squad in front of fans for the first time with more than 2,000 supporters set to watch the travelling party to Australia be named.

Head coach Andy Farrell will confirm his squad and captain at indigo in London’s O2 Arena on Thursday 8 May ahead of the summer tour Down Under.

The venue has a capacity of 2,700, with Lions fans able to enter a ticket ballot to watch chair Ieuan Evans announce Farrell’s selection.

The announcement four years ago was disrupted by the pandemic, with much of Warren Gatland’s squad naming conducted virtually, including interviews with captain Alun Wyn Jones.

In 2017, meanwhile, the announcement was live streamed from a London hotel as Gatland selected his party for New Zealand.

“The British & Irish Lions always aim to unite and inspire through extraordinary experiences and this event is no different,” Ben Calveley, Lions CEO, said.

“Taking place at indigo in The O2, this will be our biggest and most special squad announcement yet.

“We are absolutely delighted to see record numbers of fans already travelling to Australia this summer as the Sea of Red unites for the first time since 2017. But we also know there are millions of fans at home who also want to be brought closer to the action – and this unique event gives them the chance to do that.

“Both at home and on Tour, our Lions supporters are hugely important to us. And as always, their energy and passion will be vital in helping us attempt to win a Test Series against the Wallabies this summer.”

Farrell will confirm his assistant coaches in late March before he begins the process of whittling down his squad options. A number of key staff members have already been installed, including head of strength and conditioning Aled Walters and performance manager David Nucifora.

Ireland’s Caelan Doris and England’s Maro Itoje shape as the two leading contenders to skipper the squad. The Lions begin their 10-match itinerary with an encounter with Argentina in Dublin on 20 June, and begin the Test series against the Wallabies in Brisbane on 19 July.